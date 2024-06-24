Wild Thing won first place at the World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2024.

After four previous attempts, Wild Thang has finally clinched the title of the world’s ugliest dog.

Wild Thang, an 8-year-old Pekingese, was born and raised in Los Angeles before retiring to North Bend, Oregon, according to his biography. He contracted distemper as a puppy, which left him with permanent damage — and his signature look.

“His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7,” per his biography. “Other than that, he is a healthy, happy Glugly (glamourous/ugly) guy.”

The victory earned Wild Thang and his owner a $5,000 cash prize.

“Well, we finally did it! Your looking at the OFFICIAL WORLD’S UGLIEST DOG,” said a post on Wild Thang’s Instagram. “I want to thank you all for supporting us and having fun along the way.”

Rome, a 14-year-old, one-eyed pug, took second place and was named the People’s Choice winner.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest takes place annually in Petaluma, California, and has been running for almost 50 years, according to its website. “This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.”

The contest aims to highlight the importance of adopting animals.

“Many of the contestant dogs have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills, to find loving homes in the hands of those willing to adopt,” the website explains. “Please join us in raising awareness and support for the pets yet to be placed in a loving home.”

Speaking of Wild Thang, judge Fiona Ma told The Associated Press. “He is just a sweet dog. I was just holding him, and he loves to be held and cuddled.”

Ma continued, “That’s part of it. These rescue dogs just need forever homes, so please adopt, don’t shop.”