Rasmus Munk, co-owner and chef of Alchemist restaurant, poses inside Alchemist’s kitchen, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday May 6, 2024. The Danish Michelin-starred chef has teamed up with the Florida-based startup Space Perspective to take fine-dining to our upper atmosphere in late 2025. Six guests are set to ascend to the stratosphere, where they will enjoy an immersive dining experience served up by chef Rasmus Munk.

Summer brings clear skies perfect for dinners on back porches and stargazing. Why not combine the two and eat dinner among the stars?

In late 2025, Rasmus Munk, head chef of Alchemist, one of the world’s top restaurants, will do just that. He and six passengers/diners will travel up to the stratosphere for an out-of-this-world dining experience, according to Bloomberg.

We can draw inspiration from his space-themed menu to craft our own — less expensive — option.

What will dining in space be like?

Munk will travel with his customers and serve them dinner from a small kitchen on the Spaceship Neptune, per The Associated Press. Though they won’t ascend quite to space, they will be in the stratosphere, from which they will be able to see the curvature of the Earth and the sun slowly rising around it.

The entire experience will cost about $495,000 per seat and will last approximately six hours.

While Munk hasn’t disclosed the details of his menu yet, he promises dishes related to outer space and to the Earth as a planet.

“We want to tell stories through the food,” Munk told The Associated Press. “We … want to talk and highlight some of the research that’s been done through the last 60 years.”

He has specifically mentioned creating edible glow-in-the-dark stars blended from aerogel and jellyfish protein, space junk crafted from satellites and food inspired by climate change and ocean garbage, according to The Associated Press.

Munk is traveling in collaboration with Space Perspective, a private Florida company with a luxury-focused approach to space travel. This will likely not be the last fine dining option off the Earth’s surface ... so start saving now.

How to have your own out-of-this-world dining experience

If you don’t have the money — or courage — to leave the planet for a meal, you can have your own space-themed dinner right at home.

Try these creative dishes to bring the cosmos right to your table, rather than bringing your table to the stratosphere.