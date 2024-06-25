Summer brings clear skies perfect for dinners on back porches and stargazing. Why not combine the two and eat dinner among the stars?
In late 2025, Rasmus Munk, head chef of Alchemist, one of the world’s top restaurants, will do just that. He and six passengers/diners will travel up to the stratosphere for an out-of-this-world dining experience, according to Bloomberg.
We can draw inspiration from his space-themed menu to craft our own — less expensive — option.
What will dining in space be like?
Munk will travel with his customers and serve them dinner from a small kitchen on the Spaceship Neptune, per The Associated Press. Though they won’t ascend quite to space, they will be in the stratosphere, from which they will be able to see the curvature of the Earth and the sun slowly rising around it.
The entire experience will cost about $495,000 per seat and will last approximately six hours.
While Munk hasn’t disclosed the details of his menu yet, he promises dishes related to outer space and to the Earth as a planet.
“We want to tell stories through the food,” Munk told The Associated Press. “We … want to talk and highlight some of the research that’s been done through the last 60 years.”
He has specifically mentioned creating edible glow-in-the-dark stars blended from aerogel and jellyfish protein, space junk crafted from satellites and food inspired by climate change and ocean garbage, according to The Associated Press.
Munk is traveling in collaboration with Space Perspective, a private Florida company with a luxury-focused approach to space travel. This will likely not be the last fine dining option off the Earth’s surface ... so start saving now.
How to have your own out-of-this-world dining experience
If you don’t have the money — or courage — to leave the planet for a meal, you can have your own space-themed dinner right at home.
Try these creative dishes to bring the cosmos right to your table, rather than bringing your table to the stratosphere.
- Cosmic quesadillas: This is a quick and fun idea from Troomi. Use shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives and whatever other toppings you like to build a “lunar landscape” on a tortilla. Stuff the tortilla with cheese, then cut it into stars for an additional spacey touch.
- Night sky pizza: This is a simple take on homemade pizza. Take your favorite pizza recipe and cut toppings up into little stars and planets.
- Rocket kebabs: Skewer vegetables and meats in the shape of rockets. Kiwis and apples can form the body of a rocket, while a strawberry can be its nose. Carefully-skewered oranges can act as rocket flames. Here are ideas from My Kid Craft.
- Space s’mores: Compared to the other options on this list, galaxy s’mores will take a little more elbow grease, but they will likely generate an out-of-this-world reaction. Make your own marshmallows with this recipe from Studio DIY, but swap out the food coloring they suggest for blues, purples, pinks and blacks. Add space-themed sprinkles to complete the effect. S’mores made with these marshmallows will delight everyone at the family bonfire.
- Galaxy pasta: Transform ordinary pasta by mixing it up with sauce colored with blue food coloring. Add in green and red vegetables like peppers and tomatoes for a pasta dish reminiscent of the night sky. This idea comes from Troomi.