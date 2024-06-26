Princess Anne and her husband, Tim Lawrence, ride in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening, per the BBC. Emergency services reportedly arrived at her estate and took her to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

According to a Buckingham Palace statement, Princess Anne is conscious and remains in the hospital “as a precautionary measure for observation.”

Why is Princess Anne in the hospital?

The cause of her injury is unconfirmed, according to NBC News. However, the 73-year-old princess was walking on her estate with horses nearby.

“Her medical team said that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs,” says NBC News. “Her engagements for the days ahead will be postponed and she will not attend the state dinner being held in the honor of the emperor of Japan.”

Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, told the BBC that the Princess Royal was “doing fine, slow but sure.”

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

While the Palace has assured the public that the princess’s injuries are minor, some are skeptical. Royal expert Michael Cole told Metro that a concussion — or any head injury like it — could be serious for someone her age.

“She’s very robust, straightforward, very much her father’s daughter — and I’m sure she will overcome this.”

Cole continued, “She’s probably in the best place at this time for a proper assessment because it’s no small thing to have a concussion at any age, but at the age of 73, it could be serious.”

Who is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne is considered popular and “one of the most hard-working royals,” according to the BBC. Due to the recent cancer diagnoses of King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, the princess has helped with a series of events and engagements.

“Her sense of public duty combined with a no-nonsense approach has helped her status as one of the most popular royals, with consistently high approval ratings in opinion polls,” per the BBC.

As second child to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, she is known for her love of horses and her “achievements in equestrian sports,” becoming the first member of the royal family to be an Olympic competitor.

How can you prevent injuries while riding a horse?

