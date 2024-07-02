Tourists and faithful wander in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, July 10, 2023. Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings.

Americans are often recognized, for better or for worse, wherever they go.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Among the qualities recognized in American tourists, some include confidence, frequent smiling and a lot of ice in their drinks, according to Business Insider.

However, many locals in popular tourist destinations don’t appreciate the things Americans do when visiting. Here are some of those annoyances and how to avoid them.

What is the American tourist stereotype?

Unfortunately, many people think that American tourists look stupid.

According to CNN, what might seem like a silly or charming tourist blunder on television is anything but amusing in real life.

No one is exempt from making a mistake or two when traveling, but Americans seem to get the short end of the stick.

How to avoid stereotypes

If you’re worried about being embarrassed while abroad, here are some simple tips to remember.

Be aware of social cues

According to CNN, simply being observant can make a big difference in your interactions with people.

“People in most countries are extremely polite. They would never tell you that what you are doing is offensive or socially unacceptable. Instead, they will most likely smile and nod, before quickly changing the topic, running away or ghosting you,” per CNN.

So be hyper-aware of how people around you might be feeling because of your behavior.

Stay curious

Show genuine interest in the country, people and culture you’re immersed in. Ask questions and be open to feedback.

“No one likes a know-it-all. That’s why one of the best ways to win people over and skyrocket your knowledge is to be curious,” per CNN.

Don’t be so loud.

According to Business Insider, Americans are known for being exceptionally loud.

Consider speaking in softer tones when out and about.

Understatement is key

Per Fodors, Americans often overstate things, describing events as “fabulous” or “amazing.”

While enthusiasm is a great thing, other countries may find it conspicuous.

Compartmentalize style

If you’re going to Europe, don’t panic too much about your clothing.

Fodors suggests simply wearing proper clothing for each occasion: “Gym clothes are for the gym, beach clothes are for the beach, trekking gear is for trekking, and so on.”

In other words, don’t stick out.

Do research before you go

Depending on where you travel, it might be wise to learn some simple phrases in the corresponding language.

This will help you ask for directions, order food and greet others properly. People appreciate your efforts.

Stay updated on the news and read up on the place you’re going, the tours you’re participating in and the places you’re staying. Do your homework on the food, the prices and the transportation to avoid scams.

Have an ‘ambassador’ attitude

Remember, as a guest in another country, you’re representing the United States.

According to CNN, “you are a guest. Like any good visitor, you want to make sure you make a positive impression so that you are always welcomed back.”

Do not sacrifice the hospitality of where you are staying so you can make poor choices, no matter how funny they might seem to you.

Make the joke first

If you are worried that something you say, do or ask might come across as dumb, make the joke first.

Have the confidence to say, “Sorry, I know I’m being a stupid American here, but could you help me with this?”

Kim Davis, a TV presenter and journalist, wrote for CNN, commenting that this strategy “flips the script and delivers a bit of reverse psychology.” Try it!