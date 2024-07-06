For many, a trip to the U.K. includes some sort of literary pilgrimage. Mine was a few days spent in Bath, which played home to Jane Austen for a number of years and inspired multiple of her books.
Over the span of two months, I was sucked into bookstores across the island in search of new favorite stories and authors. Early on into my stay, it became apparent that something was different about the books — the covers were better than the ones in the U.S. I’m not sure how else to explain this, because design is subjective and everything may seem better in London to an outsider, but the book covers were more appealing (and the books cheaper).
Once a friend pointed this out, I was enthralled. It led to me purchasing 10 books during my stay. I had to stop myself on multiple occasions from buying more.
Of the many bookstores I went to, these were my favorite.
Bath
- Persephone Books: This shop plays storefront to a female-only book publisher. Here, you’ll find work from lesser-known female authors, mostly beginning in the mid-1900s. You can buy their leftover sheets of endpaper and matching bookmarks, as well as tote bags and other memorabilia. (8, Edgar Buildings, Bath BA1 2EE, United Kingdom.)
- Magalleria: Technically catering to magazine lovers, this shop specializes in independent magazines. Its large collection boasts issues that hail from around the world and includes new and back issues. (5 Upper Borough Walls, Bath BA1 1RG, United Kingdom.)
Oxford
- Blackwell’s Books: According to its website, Blackwell’s is the “largest academic and specialist bookseller in the UK.” It has multiple locations, though the one in Oxford caught my eye (after my friend dutifully pointed it out and brought me in). Because part of the fun of Oxford is the academic setting, venturing into such an expansive bookstore was a necessary part of the experience. I spent almost 20 blissful minutes choosing which edition of the Paris Review I wanted. I left with Granta issue 148 instead. (48-51 Broad St, Oxford OX1 3BQ, United Kingdom.)
Bristol
- The Last Book Shop: It was here that I was blessed to find one of my new favorite books and a copy of a book I’d been meaning to buy. Signage outside the shop lured me in, with the promise of 4-pound books, which it delivered on. The shop boasts a collection of classics, back issue books and some in between. If you aren’t looking for the newest releases, it’s worth a wander. I left with the two aforementioned books, and another for good measure. (60 Park St, Bristol BS1 5JN, United Kingdom.)
Edinburgh
- Rare Birds Book Shop: In the same vein as Persephone Books, Rare Birds only sells books written by women, though its selection is larger than its Bath counterpart. Located in the trendy Stockbridge neighborhood, it’s the perfect stop on a walkabout around town, near various restaurants and cafes to read in after you predictably leave with at least one book. Might I recommend a coffee and cardamom bun at Soderberg? Or a latte and morning bun at Fortitude cafe? (13 Raeburn Pl, Edinburgh EH4 1HU, United Kingdom.)
- Argonaut Books: Argonaut combines two of my favorite things: a bookstore and cafe. The shop boasts a variety of books and hosts bookish events for the community, a tenet the shop is founded on. Located on Leith Walk, it sits in close proximity to other shops, cafes and restaurants on a street leading straight into the city center. (15-17 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8LN, United Kingdom.)
London
- Word on the Water: Likely the most unique bookstore on the list, Word on the Water’s shelves line a riverboat that sits along Regent’s Canal Towpath near Kings Cross. While its space is limited, its collection is varied; there’s something for everyone. On a hot day, it offers respite from the heat and on any day suitable for walking near water, it’s a lovely stop on any walk. (Regent’s Canal Towpath, London N1C 4LW, United Kingdom.)
- Morocco Bound: This shop manages to be a bookstore, cafe, coworking space and event space all in one. Events include weekly poetry workshops, open mics and jazz nights, among other, less regular activities. Located between Bermondsey and Southwark, a short walking distance from the Thames and central London, this is an invigorating stop at the start, middle or end of a day out in the city. (1A Morocco St, London SE1 3HB, United Kingdom.)
- Bookbar: As we’ve come to the end of the list, a theme may have emerged: my love of multipurpose-space bookshops. Bookbar, similar to Argonaut and Morocco Bound, is a combined bookshop and cafe/bar in Highbury. The staff are knowledgeable and eager to help you in your search and equally happy to let you sit with a book and a coffee for a few hours. The shop hosts literary events in shop and online, including a book club and author readings. (166 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1HA, United Kingdom.)