Tom, shop manager of Broadway Bookshop, holds two bags of book ready to be collected by customers on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Broadway Market, Hackney, in east London. The honorary 10th book shop of this list deserves a visit as much as the other nine.

For many, a trip to the U.K. includes some sort of literary pilgrimage. Mine was a few days spent in Bath, which played home to Jane Austen for a number of years and inspired multiple of her books.

Over the span of two months, I was sucked into bookstores across the island in search of new favorite stories and authors. Early on into my stay, it became apparent that something was different about the books — the covers were better than the ones in the U.S. I’m not sure how else to explain this, because design is subjective and everything may seem better in London to an outsider, but the book covers were more appealing (and the books cheaper).

Once a friend pointed this out, I was enthralled. It led to me purchasing 10 books during my stay. I had to stop myself on multiple occasions from buying more.

Of the many bookstores I went to, these were my favorite.

Bath

Persephone Books: This shop plays storefront to a female-only book publisher. Here, you’ll find work from lesser-known female authors, mostly beginning in the mid-1900s. You can buy their leftover sheets of endpaper and matching bookmarks, as well as tote bags and other memorabilia. (8, Edgar Buildings, Bath BA1 2EE, United Kingdom.)

Magalleria: Technically catering to magazine lovers, this shop specializes in independent magazines. Its large collection boasts issues that hail from around the world and includes new and back issues. (5 Upper Borough Walls, Bath BA1 1RG, United Kingdom.)

Oxford

Blackwell’s Books: According to its website, Blackwell’s is the “largest academic and specialist bookseller in the UK.” It has multiple locations, though the one in Oxford caught my eye (after my friend dutifully pointed it out and brought me in). Because part of the fun of Oxford is the academic setting, venturing into such an expansive bookstore was a necessary part of the experience. I spent almost 20 blissful minutes choosing which edition of the Paris Review I wanted. I left with Granta issue 148 instead. (48-51 Broad St, Oxford OX1 3BQ, United Kingdom.)

Bristol

The Last Book Shop: It was here that I was blessed to find one of my new favorite books and a copy of a book I’d been meaning to buy. Signage outside the shop lured me in, with the promise of 4-pound books, which it delivered on. The shop boasts a collection of classics, back issue books and some in between. If you aren’t looking for the newest releases, it’s worth a wander. I left with the two aforementioned books, and another for good measure. (60 Park St, Bristol BS1 5JN, United Kingdom.)

Edinburgh

Rare Birds Book Shop: In the same vein as Persephone Books, Rare Birds only sells books written by women, though its selection is larger than its Bath counterpart. Located in the trendy Stockbridge neighborhood, it’s the perfect stop on a walkabout around town, near various restaurants and cafes to read in after you predictably leave with at least one book. Might I recommend a coffee and cardamom bun at Soderberg? Or a latte and morning bun at Fortitude cafe? (13 Raeburn Pl, Edinburgh EH4 1HU, United Kingdom.)

Argonaut Books: Argonaut combines two of my favorite things: a bookstore and cafe. The shop boasts a variety of books and hosts bookish events for the community, a tenet the shop is founded on. Located on Leith Walk, it sits in close proximity to other shops, cafes and restaurants on a street leading straight into the city center. (15-17 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8LN, United Kingdom.)

London