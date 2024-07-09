Noodles & Company unveils the new limited-time Mac & Cheese Mashup Menu, $1 Side Mac, and other Rewards Member exclusives. July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day.

National Mac and Cheese Day is July 14!

Some restaurants are unveiling deals in honor of the holiday.

Take advantage of discounts and new menu items like Noodles & Company’s Macapalooza initiative, or celebrate cheesy, buttery goodness right at home with some fun recipes.

What is Noodles & Company’s Mac & Cheese Mashup Menu?

Macaroni and cheese is Noodles & Company’s most popular item, according to PR Newswire, and they’re finding ways to capitalize off the delicious dish all month long. “Macapalooza” is a returning initiative, but this year it has a new draw: the Mac & Cheese Mashups Menu.

Order four different macaroni and cheese variations online only. Options are:

4-Cheese Alfredo Mac: A four-cheese Alfredo sauce topped with shredded cheese tops a delicious pile of noodles.

Cheesy Broccoli Mac: Sweet cheddar and jack cheese sauce gets mixed with broccoli and noodles. Noodles & Company recommends adding grilled chicken.

Crispy Jalapeno Mac: Cheddar and jack cheese sauce comes with jalapeno peppers and noodles.

Korean Meatball Mac & Cheese: This option is only available for DoorDash Pass members. Cheddar and jack cheese sauce, Korean meatballs and Korean Gochujang barbecue sauce blend with noodles for a sweet and spicy dish.

On Sunday, July 14, Noodles Rewards members can order anything off the Mashup menu for $5, per PR Newswire. In addition, Noodles Rewards members can get a side of macaroni and cheese for $1 with an order of at least $15.

Other ways to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day

Bob Evans’ 1-year supply of macaroni and cheese

Bob Evans, a popular American macaroni and cheese brand, is hosting the giveaway of your dreams in honor of the holiday.

Follow the brand on either Instagram or Facebook, comment on their social media post featuring the giveaway and tag a friend for a chance at a yearlong supply of free macaroni and cheese. Fourteen lucky people will win.

The giveaway closes on July 15 at midnight.

Host a macaroni and cheese party

Gather friends and family for a macaroni and cheese party. Prepare different variations of macaroni and cheese, or have a macaroni and cheese bar where guests can add their favorite toppings. Children and adults alike will love this chance to create the macaroni and cheese of their dreams.

Here are instructions for creating your own macaroni and cheese bar from Kate at Babaganosh.

Macaroni and cheese eating contest

Macaroni and cheese is an American classic. It stands to reason that eating contests center around it. Search up a macaroni and cheese challenge in your area.

One famous event includes the Midnight Mac and Cheeserie in Chicago, where you have to scarf 5 pounds of pasta in an hour, per DNA Info.

Macaroni and cheese pizza

Disgusting ... or delicious? Combine two favorites by topping a pizza with macaroni and cheese. You can either make it at home or find a local pizzeria that offers this creative dish.

If you want to give it a shot at home, here’s a recipe idea from The Gunny Sack. Just fill up a pizza crust with macaroni and cheese, then top with shredded cheese and any other desired add-ins. Bake until crispy and golden.

Macaroni and cheese burger

This recipe is two American classics in one. Despite that, it might still be an acquired taste for some.

Either order it at a local restaurant or make it at home. Here are instructions from Food Network.