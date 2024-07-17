The FDA and FTC are going after companies that sell copycat snacks that are laced with THC.

Federal regulators are worried that children and unsuspecting adults might accidentally buy chips, candies and snacks that look familiar but are laced with drugs.

Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to five companies that sell copycat food products containing delta-8 THC. That tetrahydrocannabinol is described by the FDA as a “psychoactive substance” found in cannabis in low amounts. Concentrated amounts are manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD.

Delta-8 THC can be dangerous, the FDA says.

Besides looking like popular snacks, the products in question have names that are variations of popular snacks, such as “Flamin Hot Cheetos,” “Double Stuff Stoneo,” “Infused Sour Slizzles,” “Slushers” and “Trips Ahoy!”

Hospitalizations and a death

The agency says that “delta-8 THC has serious health risks.” Of more than 100 cases where someone consumed products containing delta-8 THC that were reported to the FDA last year, more than half of the people required an evaluation by a medical expert and some were hospitalized. Poison control centers nationally received 2,362 calls about exposures in 2021 through the end of February 2022. Forty percent of those cases involved someone who accidentally consumed the product containing THC and 70% of the time, the person had to go to a doctor or emergency room for evaluation. One in 12 were admitted to critical care units.

Nearly half of those calls involved children. And one child died.

In the notice of action by the FDA, the agency said, “Adverse events included, but were not limited to hallucinations, vomiting, tremor, anxiety, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness.”

The notice also warned of the risk of impurities or differences in the manufacturing process that can lead to harmful products, sometimes with “unpredictable effects on consumers.”

“Inadequate or confusing labeling can result in children or unsuspecting adults consuming products with strong resemblance to popular snacks and candies that contain delta-8 THC without realizing it,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Namandjé Bumpus.

She said accidentally eating or eating too much of the drug-laced products could create “considerable health risks.” She also promised her agency would continue to watch for products that could be a public health threat.

FDA, FTC target these companies

The letters were sent to Hippy Mood, Earthly Hemps, Shamrockshrooms.com, Mary Jane’s Bakery Co. LLC and Life Leaf Medical CBD Center. The FDA said that it separately sent a warning letter to the company GrowGod LLC for the same Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act violations.

Six other companies got warning letters last summer and have since stopped selling food products in packaging that looks like foods sold by popular national brands. “All six of those companies no longer have such products in stock,” FDA reported.

In 2022, the FDA warned consumers about the risks to children of edible products containing THC. “The FDA is aware of reports of copycat products packaged to look like Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Froot Loops, Fruity Pebbles, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, Sour Patch Kids, and Trix, among others,” it said.

“Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Those that prioritize profits in front of children’s safety are at serious risk of legal action.”