Kristen Almond, of Ashville, N.C., fishes along the Provo River near Vivian Park as kayakers make their way past in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

It’s a month into summer. Have you taken that bicycle gathering dust in the garage for a spin around the neighborhood or on a trail? Have you dug your fishing gear out of the attic for a day at the lake? How about those hiking boots in the closet?

More and more Americans are finding their way outside to recreate, much of the growth driven by people over age 55, according to the 2024 Outdoor Participation Trends Report put together by the Outdoor Industry Association.

In 2023, a record 175.8 million Americans — 57.3% of everyone age 6 and older — participated in outdoor recreation, up 4.1% over the year before. The number of participants increased across demographics and activities as new, more casual participants began hiking, biking, camping, running, and fishing, according to the report. In 2023, 7.7 million Americans tried one or more outdoor recreation activities for the first time.

“At a 57.1% participation rate, a larger share of all Americans participate in outdoor recreation than see a movie in a theater (43%), possess at least an associate degree (52.5%), or eat breakfast daily (35%). Outdoor recreation can shoot for participation rates as high as the percentage who follow professional and/or college sports (62%), are on social media (68%), or drink coffee every day (73%),” the report says.

Hard core versus casual recreationists

Although the number of people going outdoors has increased significantly, the frequency of participation has remained relatively flat over the past 10 years. The number of average outings per year was 84 a decade ago. In 2023, the average slipped to 62.5 per year, the report shows.

According to the report, both the number and the average percentage of “core” or very frequent participants in outdoor recreation activities show a long decline. In 2023, 88.4 million Americans were core participants in at least one activity, down from a recent peak in 2019 of 99.4 million. The average percentage of core participants in each outdoor recreation activity measured was 28.8% in 2023, down from a recent peak of 33.2% in 2018.

Other findings in the report include:

Participants became a little more ethnically and racially diverse in 2023 — 69.7% are white, 10.3% are Black, 13.4% are Hispanic, 5.3% are Asian or Pacific Islander and 1.4% identify as people with other ethnic/racial origins.

For the first time ever, more than half of American women are taking part in outdoor recreation. The female participation rate reached 51.9% in 2023, up from 50% in 2022. Men also found a new level in their participation rate too, hitting a record high of 62.9% in 2023.

Participation rates for Americans aged 55 to 64 increased from 41.2% in 2019 to 49.7% in 2023; those 65 and older increased from 28.8% in 2019 to 39.5% in 2023.

A man rides his bike along the S-Line Greenway section of Parley's Trail in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Most popular outdoor activities

The data indicates that very few participants who are new to outdoor recreation are converted to core participants, according to the report. Casual recreationists participate in the most accessible activities, such as hiking, running, camping, bicycling, and fishing.

“The typical participant in this new casual group might hike or fish while they’re camping over a weekend, then go for a few bike rides with friends over the course of a year,” the report says.

The top five outdoor activities by participation rate, according to the report, are:

Hiking — 20%

Fishing — 18.2%

Running, jogging — 17.9%

Camping — 17.7%

Bicycling — 17.2%

Outdoor recreation benefits

Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, said the physiological response to being outside in nature is real.

“There are many physical and psychological benefits of nature that scientists have observed, which can better help us understand how nature supports wellness in the body, mind and community,” she said in a press release.

Being outside in green spaces supports an active and healthy lifestyle, which has shown to increase life expectancy, improve sleep quality and reduce cancer risk.

“Many of the benefits afforded to us by green spaces partially results from more opportunities to be active,” Kondo said. “Being in outdoor green spaces can increase a person’s motivation, too.”

Some studies have shown that natural outdoor environments in urban spaces are more enticing for physical activity and are more likely to motivate people to exercise, leading to higher levels of fitness, according to Kondo. Studies also show that being outside in nature is relaxing and reduces stress, cortisol levels, muscle tension and heart rates — all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Being outside in green spaces can also lower risk of depression, and studies have shown that being in nature can restore and strengthen mental capacities, increasing focus and attention. Social connection also is a component of mental health. The outdoors serves as a venue to come together with friends and family and connect with the larger community.