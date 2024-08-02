A painting of Aiden Humphries’ cat Binx, painted by his sister, is packed with his other belongings as Humphries, from Sandy, waits for an elevator to move into his dorm at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

School is coming up fast — and for college freshmen, preparation is a whole beast.

No need to worry, though. Designing your college dorm can be an exciting challenge. Make the most of the opportunity by turning it into a functional and stylish place to live and study in. From essential tools to trendy decor, we’ve got you covered.

Dorm room essentials

Bathroom products

Depending on the style of your dorm, you’ll either share the bathroom with a couple of strange students ... or with a whole bunch. Prepare for every possibility with these items.

Shower towel wrap: This towel wrap is perfect for quick and easy coverage and drying off after a shower. It’s practical, comfortable and durable. This one from Amazon is $18.99.

Shower kit: A shower kit with compartments for shampoo, conditioner and soap is handy if you aren’t able to store your toiletries close to the shower. Here’s a $13.99 caddy from Amazon.

Bedroom products

Organize your clothes and your books with these helpful products.

Hanging shoe organizer: Maximize your closet space with a hanging organizer — and while built for shoes, this can carry accessories and books or anything you like, making it much easier to keep your room tidy. Here’s a $9.99 option from Amazon.

Bedside shelf: This $49.99 portable bedside shelf from Amazon gives you a neat space to set your water bottle and phone before dozing off. For dorm rooms with limited amounts of space, it’s a must-have.

Kitchen organizers

Some dorm rooms come with shared kitchen access. Others come with meal plans. Here are essentials that work for both.

Pantry organizers: Keep your snacks and quick meals in order with pantry organizers. This can fit under your bed or in a dorm room fridge, or in a cabinet if you’ve got access to a kitchen. Clear bins and stackable containers help you see what you have and make the most of limited space. Here’s a $26.99 set from Amazon.

Cooking station: This $80.99 cooking station from Bed, Bath and Beyond supplies you with space for a microwave and dishes. You can roll it right under your dorm bed or stick it in a corner and have a cooking space separate from the dining hall.

Tech accessories

College freshmen must rely on technology more than they ever did in high school. Up your game with these products.

Noise-canceling headphones: College is a noisy place. Block out sounds and focus on studying with these noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Bose. They’ll last a long time and provide an effective service, making the $249.00 price tag worth it.

Charging tower: Have space to charge absolutely everything with this charging tower from Amazon. It’ll make you popular with your roommate, too — if you let them share. Get it for $26.98.

Decor for the stylish dorm

Make your dorm room not just a functional but also beautiful space with these products. It’s nice to have a space that not only serves you, but that you also want to stay in.