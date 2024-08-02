School is coming up fast — and for college freshmen, preparation is a whole beast.
No need to worry, though. Designing your college dorm can be an exciting challenge. Make the most of the opportunity by turning it into a functional and stylish place to live and study in. From essential tools to trendy decor, we’ve got you covered.
Dorm room essentials
Bathroom products
Depending on the style of your dorm, you’ll either share the bathroom with a couple of strange students ... or with a whole bunch. Prepare for every possibility with these items.
- Shower towel wrap: This towel wrap is perfect for quick and easy coverage and drying off after a shower. It’s practical, comfortable and durable. This one from Amazon is $18.99.
- Shower kit: A shower kit with compartments for shampoo, conditioner and soap is handy if you aren’t able to store your toiletries close to the shower. Here’s a $13.99 caddy from Amazon.
Bedroom products
Organize your clothes and your books with these helpful products.
- Hanging shoe organizer: Maximize your closet space with a hanging organizer — and while built for shoes, this can carry accessories and books or anything you like, making it much easier to keep your room tidy. Here’s a $9.99 option from Amazon.
- Bedside shelf: This $49.99 portable bedside shelf from Amazon gives you a neat space to set your water bottle and phone before dozing off. For dorm rooms with limited amounts of space, it’s a must-have.
Kitchen organizers
Some dorm rooms come with shared kitchen access. Others come with meal plans. Here are essentials that work for both.
- Pantry organizers: Keep your snacks and quick meals in order with pantry organizers. This can fit under your bed or in a dorm room fridge, or in a cabinet if you’ve got access to a kitchen. Clear bins and stackable containers help you see what you have and make the most of limited space. Here’s a $26.99 set from Amazon.
- Cooking station: This $80.99 cooking station from Bed, Bath and Beyond supplies you with space for a microwave and dishes. You can roll it right under your dorm bed or stick it in a corner and have a cooking space separate from the dining hall.
Tech accessories
College freshmen must rely on technology more than they ever did in high school. Up your game with these products.
- Noise-canceling headphones: College is a noisy place. Block out sounds and focus on studying with these noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Bose. They’ll last a long time and provide an effective service, making the $249.00 price tag worth it.
- Charging tower: Have space to charge absolutely everything with this charging tower from Amazon. It’ll make you popular with your roommate, too — if you let them share. Get it for $26.98.
Decor for the stylish dorm
Make your dorm room not just a functional but also beautiful space with these products. It’s nice to have a space that not only serves you, but that you also want to stay in.
- Fairy lights and photos: This a longtime staple for college students. Create a cozy, personalized atmosphere with a fairy light and clothespin combo that lets you hang up your favorite pictures. Here’s a 33-foot pack from Amazon for $9.99.
- Fake hanging plant: Add a touch of greenery without the maintenance with a fake hanging plant. It brightens up your space and brings a bit of nature indoors ... and you don’t even have to worry about accidentally killing it. Plus, this plant won’t take up space: hang it above your bed. It’s $42.00 from Afloral.
- Cheap bean bag: If your dorm room can fit it, a bean bag is well worth the cost for the use it will provide. You and your guests can lounge on it for maximum comfort. Here’s a $12.99 option from Walmart.
- Dry erase board/bulletin board combo: Stay organized, express your creativity and write up school notes with this dry erase board/bulletin board combo. Get it from Walmart for $59.99. You’ll use it all throughout college.
- Rug: A vibrant rug is a statement piece that ties your decor together. It adds a pop of color and makes your whole room feel more inviting and lively, plus keeps you off the grit packed into the dorm room carpet. Here’s a cheap $7.99 option from Amazon.