The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, Taco Bell is debuting the Nostalgic Menu, which will feature discontinued fan favorites from past decades.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Taco Bell drops a new, old menu, per Men’s Journal. The Nostalgic Menu will feature discontinued fan favorites from past decades.

Plus, Taco Bell celebrated the Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s 20th birthday this past week.

In honor of the occasion, it released a Taco Bell-themed Stanley cup. According to Eat This, Not That, some fans are extremely upset by the speed in which restaurants ran out of stock of the new merch.

What’s on Taco Bell’s Nostalgic Menu?

The Nostalgic Menu features one item each from the 1960s, when the restaurant first opened, to the 2000s.

The Tostada from the 1960s: This is one of Taco Bell’s original menu items. The classic Tostada includes a crispy corn shell, refried beans, red sauce, fresh lettuce and shredded cheese. Unfortunately, it’s not being sold at 1960s prices, though its price tag is still very cheap, at $2.19.

The Green Burrito from the 1970s: This tangy, spicy burrito took off in the 1970s. It comes packed with refried beans, onions, shredded cheese and green chili sauce, all for $2.49.

The Meximelt from the 1980s: The Meximelt is a tortilla layered with pico de gallo and lots of shredded cheese on a bed of ground beef. Get this delicious melt for $2.99.

The Beef Gordita Supreme from the 1990s: The Gordita Supreme comprises soft flatbread filled with ground beef, sour cream, lettuce and shredded cheese. A nice layer of diced tomatoes tops things off. Get it for $2.99.

The Caramel Apple Empanada from the 2000s: The Caramel Apple Empanada is the Nostalgic Menu’s dessert offering. It’s a toasty empanada packed with apple and caramel. Get it for $2.99.

Per Men’s Journal, the Nostalgic Menu will be available at select California locations of Taco Bell, beginning on Aug. 15 and lasting while supplies do.

“Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, in the official press release. “Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”

Taco Bell’s Stanley cup

The past week also saw the 20th anniversary of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, one of Taco Bell’s longtime fan favorites, according to Eat This, Not That.

To mark the occasion, Taco Bell rolled out themed Stanley cups. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, quick customers could score a tumbler by being one of the first 100 people to redeem a promotional offer on the Taco Bell app.

The Stanley cup ran out quickly, which left some fans frustrated.

“NOT ONLY was the drop like a few seconds late to air, but then BOOM, 404 error. Like seriously? and then after that, I refresh the page and suddenly it says 100 rewards members already claimed it? What a joke,” one Redditor commented.

“I’d like to see someone who actually got a cup,” said another.

Fans can still celebrate “Bajaversary” with the upcoming Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato, which will come to Taco Bell locations across the country on Sept. 3, per Eat This, Not That.

It will also be available through the Taco Bell app, so be sure to have it downloaded and ready to go.