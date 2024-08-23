Wendover and West Wendover, Nevada, state line is pictured on Friday, May 31, 2024. According to a study based on Google search data, Utah ranks as the second most-searched state when it comes to asking about the term used to refer to its residents.

Residents of South Dakota are known as “South Dakotans,” and those from Maine are called “Mainers,” but what do you call someone from Utah?

According to a study based on Google search data, this question isn’t uncommon. Utah ranks as the second most-searched state when it comes to asking about the term used to refer to its residents, known as a demonym.

The data was collected by QR Code Generator, a QR code generation site, using search terms like “What are people from (state) called?”

States often have multiple demonyms or nicknames for their residents, but the U.S. Government Publishing Office has designated official names for each state.

Most state demonyms simply add an “n” to the end of the state name, such as Texan. However, some use other endings, like -er, -ian, and -ite, resulting in terms such as Marylander, Washingtonian, and Wisconsinite.

Only one state’s demonym changes its name completely: Indiana, where residents are known as “Hoosiers.”

Massachusetts topped the list as the most confusing state demonym, with Americans searching it an average of 2,073 times per month. Residents of Massachusetts are called “Massachusettsans.”

South Dakota had the fewest searches, averaging just 40 per month. The state’s residents are known as “South Dakotans.”

Utah came in close behind Massachusetts, with 2,051 average monthly searches for its demonym.

Connecticut followed in third place with 1,772 searches; its residents are called “Connecticuters.”

What Is Utah’s demonym?

There are several names that residents of Utah have been known as, including Utahan and Utahian, but according to the GPO, Utah residents are officially called “Utahns,” pronounced “you-tawn.”