Kokanee salmon are shown in the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, along the Strawberry River, about 20 miles southeast of Heber City, Utah. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources operates the Strawberry River fish trap where wildlife technicians collect eggs and milt from the Kokanee Salmon at spawning time. The salmon run goes from the end of August till October.

Utah mountains have some of the most brilliant fall colors in the West. But trees aren’t the only things Mother Nature paints in the cooling weather. Along with the autumn leaves, kokanee salmon turn a bright shade of red.

A shade of silver most of the year, the salmon takes on a vibrant hue in September and early October before traveling up rivers and streams to spawn. The fluorescent red makes the fish easy to spot in the waters where they lay their eggs. Males undergo a pronounced transformation. Their skin turns bright red, except the head, which turns black. Their bodies actually compress and form a large hump on their backs. Their jaws elongate and hook.

During this time of year, the fish are for seeing, not putting into your creel. Utah prohibits keeping any kokanee salmon caught in the state from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30, during the spawning season. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources notes that people should also not disturb the spawning fish by wading into the water, trying to pick them up or allowing their dogs to chase them. Violators could receive a citation.

Related Life story of the kokanee salmon

If you want to see these unique fish, here are places to go, per DWR:

Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County)

The DWR is holding a free educational viewing event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service visitor center at Strawberry Reservoir. The visitor center is on U.S. 40, about 20 miles southeast of Heber City. A few salmon will be visible in the Strawberry River next to the visitor center. But hundreds can be seen at the fish trap and egg-taking facility behind the building. DWR biologists will be on hand to talk about the peculiar life cycle of the fish.

While the event is free, participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite. For more information, call the DWR’s Springville office at 801-491-5678.

Fish Lake (Sevier County)

The DWR will hold a viewing event at Fish Lake, about 40 miles southeast of Richfield. The date and time have not yet been determined, due to the variability of when the fish spawn will take place. It will be held at the boardwalk near the Fish Lake Lodge, and fish can be seen swimming up Twin Creeks, a tributary to Fish Lake. Parking is available at the Twin Creek picnic area northeast of the lodge on Route 25.

Jordanelle Reservoir and Provo River (Summit County)

The kokanee in Jordanelle Reservoir spawn in the Provo River, above the Rock Cliff recreation area the eastern tip of the reservoir, two miles west of Francis. The Rock Cliff area has several trails that lead to the river’s edge and a bridge that crosses the river where you can view the salmon. Spawning usually runs through the month of September and peaks about the middle of the month.

Causey Reservoir (Weber County)

You must hike or paddle to see kokanee salmon at Causey Reservoir. The fish can be viewed at the left-hand and right-hand forks of the South Fork of the Ogden River, which connects to the reservoir. The left fork is only accessible by paddleboard, kayak or canoe. The right fork requires a 2.5-mile hike in from the Skullcrack Canyon parking area. Peak spawning time is mid-September.

Smith and Morehouse Reservoir (Summit County)

Kokanee salmon should be visible as they swim up either Smith and Morehouse Creek or Red Pine Creek. Late September to mid-October is usually the best time to see the fish.

Stateline Reservoir (Summit County)

The reservoir is on the north slope of the Uinta Mountains, about a half-mile from the Utah-Wyoming state line. Kokanee are typically small, but very abundant at this location. Fish run up the east fork of Smith’s Fork, which feeds into the north end of the reservoir. Peak spawning time is mid-September.

Electric Lake (Emery County)

The main tributary at the north end of Electric Lake splits into Boulger Creek and Upper Huntington Creek. Salmon run up both creeks starting in early September. The best viewing opportunities, though, are during the first half of October. High water levels this year might change where the spawn occurs compared to past years.

Sheep Creek (Daggett County)

Flaming Gorge is home to northeastern Utah’s largest kokanee population. The best place to see fish is from the state Route 44 bridge over Sheep Creek or the educational trail along the creek. DWR asks visitors not to touch the fish trap in the creek. It is used during the kokanee run to collect eggs and sperm from some of the spawning fish.