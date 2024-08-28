A passerby walks a dog, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, while entering a walkway in Plymouth, Mass., near a sign that advises people of a ban in effect for outdoor activity between dusk and dawn due to the risk of exposure to mosquito-borne diseases. A New Hampshire man has died after being infected with the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis, often called simply EEE.

A New Hampshire man has died after being infected with mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis, often called simply EEE. The illness, which is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, is rare but also extremely dangerous, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 30% of those who are infected with it die.

CBS News reported that the Hampstead man, Steven Perry, 41, was healthy and had no underlying medical conditions. He had been hospitalized because of “severe central nervous system disease and died within a week.”

Just a few cases are reported each year in the United States, typically in the Gulf Coast or eastern states. The last case reported in New Hampshire was in 2014, state health officials said. Three people were infected and two of them died that year. This year, New Hampshire health officials said the virus has been found in one horse and seven mosquito batches. New Hampshire state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said he believes the risk is statewide and told residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

In Massachusetts, a man in his 80s was diagnosed with EEE, the first case there since 2020, when there were five human cases and one death. Cases have also been reported this year in New Jersey, Vermont and Wisconsin, per the CDC.

Those who survive may have long-term neurologic problems. Symptoms are also often neurologic because of swelling in the brain and along the spinal cord and can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes and drowsiness, the CDC reports.

Since there are no vaccines to prevent the illness or treatments specifically for it, the key is avoiding mosquito bites.

Dangerous creatures

Mosquitoes have been called the world’s most dangerous creature because they can spread a variety of diseases, including West Nile virus, which has infected at least 289 people in 33 states this year. NBC News said that most of those cases, 195, had “evidence of neuroinvasive disease.”

Jamestown Canyon virus, Zika virus, Chikunga virus, dengue and malaria are among the many mosquito-borne illnesses.

To avoid mosquito bites, public health experts suggest: