A Lululemon store in Philadelphia is pictured Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Lululemon has a range of popular products for men.

Lululemon has a range of popular products for men. But they can be pretty pricey.

The athleisure brand has dozens of fashionable styles, but many shoppers don’t want to pay the price to wear them.

As someone who has purchased several Lululemon dupes from Amazon, I can tell you the dupes have a similar look and feel as the real thing.

For the men out there who love Lululemon and are in search of an affordable alternative, here are 10 highly rated Lululemon dupes you can buy on Amazon.

For a fraction of the cost, you can get a nearly identical Amazon dupe to Lulu’s fundamental T-Shirt. Both shirts are made from lightweight cotton and come in similar color options.

Both shirts are also friendly to skin, so you can wear this dupe casually or while working out.

Lulu cost: $58

Amazon dupe cost: $13

Amazon rating: 4/5 stars

This Amazon dupe of Lulu’s Pace Breaker shorts could easily be mistaken for the real thing. The dupe has many of the same features and color options as the original shorts.

It also comes in a ranges of lengths, including a 7-inch and 9-inch option — just like Lululemon. And if you want a lined pair of shorts with the same look, Amazon has those, too.

Lulu cost: $68

Amazon dupe cost: $28

Amazon rating: 4.7/5 stars

More than 131,000 Amazon shoppers gave this sweatshirt a 5-star rating. It looks almost exactly like Lulu’s Steady State crewneck, but it cost roughly an eighth of the price!

This sweatshirt is advertised for men, but several women in the comments claim to love it, too.

“f you want an oversized hoodie/crewneck this brand is it. I have ordered a few hoodies from here but have LIVED in this crewneck since receiving it,” one Amazon shopper wrote in her review. “So comfy and the colors are a perfect match to the listing photos. Price is amazing and the comfort is unbeatable!”

Lulu cost: $98

Amazon dupe cost: $11-$15

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars

All the important details of Lulu’s License to Train T-Shirt are featured in this Amazon dupe — the raglan sleeves, the color options, sweat-wicking fabric and roomy fit.

The best part? It costs only $15. You can get five of this dupe for the cost of one from Lululemon.

Lulu cost: $78

Amazon dupe cost: $15

Amazon rating: 4.1/5 stars

With fall rapidly approaching, it’s time to stock up on layers. For the reasonable price of $25, you can get a Lululemon Soft Jersey lookalike.

The Amazon dupe has the same look and lightweight fabric and the Lululemon one, but comes in a larger array of colors.

“The fabric of this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying, making it perfect for active pursuits. Whether I’m casting a line, hitting the trails, or breaking a sweat on the track, this shirt keeps me cool and comfortable throughout the day,” praised one Amazon reviewer.

Lulu cost: $98

Amazon dupe cost: $25

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars

The fan-favorite ABC pants from Lululemon is now available in an Amazon dupe of the pant’s five-pocket style.

The ABC pants dupe is also available in the original style. Both pairs appear identical to the Lulu ones.

Lulu cost: $128

Amazon dupe cost: $40

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars

A long sleeved workout shirt will be essential during the coming cooler months. This Amazon dupe of the Lulu Metal Vent Tech long sleeve has a very similar look and fit.

The fabric is not identical, but it costs less than half the price.

Lulu cost: $88

Amazon dupe cost: $30

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars

There’s no telling this Amazon dupe a part from the Lulu Balancer tank and it costs just under $13.

It‘a available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Lulu cost: $68

Amazon dupe cost: $12.30

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars

There’s always room for more polo shirts in your wardrobe, especially when they cost you $19. This Amazon dupe is nearly indistinguishable from the Lulu Evolution polo and has received more than 5,000 5-star reviews from customers.

According to Amazon, customers like this shirt because it “looks and feels very expensive.”

Lulu cost: $88

Amazon dupe cost: $19

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

You can get an Amazon dupe of the ABC shorts at a more affordable price.

The shorts come in a range of colors and sizes and customers claim they are “very similar to Lululemon” shorts.

“These shorts are amazing,” one customer wrote in a review. “They look and feel the same as my Lululemon shorts but cost one third the price. I highly recommend them. You can’t go wrong with the purchase.”

Lulu cost: $88

Amazon dupe cost: $38

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars