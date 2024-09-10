A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. Apple juice sold by Refresco Beverage Company is being recalled, including apple juice sold at Walmart, Walgreens, Aldi, Dollar General, Market Basket, BJ’s, Weis, Brooklyn Fare and Lidl US in 26 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Apple juice sold by Refresco Beverage Company is being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the product contains inorganic arsenic at a level that exceeds what’s allowed. The recall includes 133,500 cases of apple juice sold at Walmart, Walgreens, Aldi, Dollar General, Market Basket, BJ’s, Weis, Brooklyn Fare and Lidl US in 26 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“The safety of consumers is always our top priority. On August 23, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier-provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA’s 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level as set by the FDA in June 2023 in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice,” the Refresco Beverage company, which is based in Florida, posted in an update Monday.

NBC’s Today reported that “the FDA had previously recalled just the Walmart Great Value brand apple juice, designating the recall as Class II, meaning exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. But the recall including the additional brands does not yet have a classification.”

Refresco said there were no reported health incidents related to the recall.

Why arsenic is a problem

Today reported that arsenic is found in apple juice if the fruit itself contains it. “Small traces of arsenic may be in water and soil, and plants, such as apple trees, absorb it,” according to the Dartmouth Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program. “Many types of food contain small amounts of arsenic, such as dark chocolate, rice and seafood.”

Arsenic is no longer used in chemical sprays, but bygone years’ orchard spraying may have increased the amount of arsenic in the soil, as well. And this isn’t the first apple juice recall this year over arsenic. Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice was recalled for the same reason in May, an event that included more than 24,000 cases.

The World Health Organization reports that “arsenic is highly toxic in its inorganic form.” And the public health giant notes that “contaminated water used for drinking, food preparation and irrigation of food crops poses the greatest threat to public health from arsenic.” Smoking can also lead to toxic exposure to inorganic arsenic.

Long-term exposure can cause cancer, skin lesions and possibly heart disease and diabetes, among other health risks. WHO reported that inorganic arsenic is more toxic to humans than organic arsenic. Short-term symptoms include “vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. These are followed by numbness and tingling of the extremities, muscle cramping and death, in extreme cases,” per WHO.

According to CNN, “The FDA set the 10 ppb limit for inorganic arsenic in apple juice in June 2023 in an effort to reduce exposure of babies and young children to environmental contaminants through food. However, that level was not a requirement for manufacturers, and the agency said at the time that it would consider the limit “in addition to other factors” when deciding to take action on arsenic levels in foods.”

The recalled apple juice

The products in the current recall include:

Great Value 8-ounce apple juice, UPC# 0-78742-28665-5 with best if used by dates of DEC 2824 CT89-6, DEC 2724 CT89-5 and DEC 2624 CT89-5

Great Value 96-ounce apple juice, UPC# 0-78742-22953-9, with best if used by dates of DEC 2824 CT89-5, DEC 2724 CT89-6 and DEC 2624 CT89-6

Nice! 64-ounce apple juice, UPC# 6-39194-05908-4, best by MAR2525 CT89-1

Nature’s Nectar 64-ounce apple juice, UPC #4-09910-003638-1, best by MAR2625 CT89-4, MAR2725 CT89-4

Wellsley Farms 96-ounce apple juice, UPC #8-88670-14072-7, use by 032625 CT89-5

Solveta 100% Apple Juice, 64-ounce, UPC# 4-056489-86736-4, best by 03272025 CT89-4

Weis 64-ounce apple juice, UPC # 0-41497-25141-4, sell by 032525 CT89-1

Market Basket 64-ounce apple juice, UPC # 0-49705-06139-8, date code 03255 CT89-1

Urban Meadow 100% apple juice, 64-ounce, best by 032625 CT89-1

Clover Valley 100% apple juice, 64-ounce, best by 03/27/2025 CT89-4

Consumers who want more information on the recall can call toll free 1-888-260-3776 and press 3.