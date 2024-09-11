A group of freshman students at James Madison High School in Virginia started a GoFundMe page in order to buy their favorite custodian, Francis Apraku, a Jeep Wrangler for his birthday.

Students at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, raised more than $20,000 and then surprised their school janitor with his dream car — a cherry-red Jeep Wrangler — this week.

Francis Apraku was overwhelmed with emotion when the students presented him with the gift on Sept. 9, according to videos shared on social media.

Apraku, who came to the U.S. a few years ago, leaving behind family and friends, was moved by the gesture from students who described him as always kind and friendly.

The students started a GoFundMe page after learning Apraku had long wished to own a Jeep Wrangler but thought he would never be able to afford one.

Bennett, one of the students involved in the project, told “Good Morning America” that Apraku is “more than a janitor” and that he and his friends wanted to show appreciation for all he does by going above and beyond his duties as custodian.

“As a challenge, we decided to start a fundraiser to see if we could make his dream come true because he does so much for us and gets nothing in return,” Bennett explained in an email.

The students’ fundraiser gained momentum quickly, raising $5,000 in just two days. Bennett said he was shocked by the community’s generosity.

“It was really amazing how the town could come together and raise that much so quickly for a man they never knew,” he said.

The Vienna Inn, a local restaurant, hosted the presentation of the Jeep to Apraku and posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

“Many of you have been following the heartwarming story of JMHS students who set out to raise funds to buy their custodian his dream car, a Jeep Wrangler,” the restaurant said in the post. “Today, they made his dream a reality and presented him with the Jeep!”

Speaking with the local news station Fox 5 DC, who was present at the celebration, Apraku expressed his gratitude.

“I will give thanks to Almighty God for making today for me,” Apraku said. “Today is a great day for me and I didn’t believe this would happen in my life.”