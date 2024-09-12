An actor works inside Fear Factory in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Spooky season is coming, and some Halloween attractions and activities in Utah are already open.

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th and there are some activities in Utah happening to celebrate the day, including the opening of some of Utah’s haunted houses.

Here is a guide to some Halloween activities that can already be enjoyed and also places that are opening soon.

What Halloween attractions and activities are already open in Utah?

Frightmares

Lagoon’s Halloween festival opened its doors on Sept. 6 and will run until Nov. 3. The amusement park is open on weekends for Frightmares, per Lagoon.

“With over nine haunted attractions, Halloween-themed entertainment and all of your favorite foods, rides and games, Frightmares is Utah’s number one destination for family friendly Halloween fun,” according to Lagoon.

In addition to the usual Frightmares activities, this year Lagoon is debuting Peter’s Pumpkin Patch. According to Lagoon, the pumpkin patch’s activities include pumpkin decorating, games, cookie decorating and coloring.

Grimm ghost tours

Grimm Ghost Tours provides tours that take visitors to locations of hauntings in Salt Lake City.

According to their website, “We will not merely take you on an historical tour of the city but an adventure where you can experience the most haunted places in town,” according to Grimm Ghost tours. “We get off the bus at almost all the locations to get up close and personal. This will allow you to try some of the ghost hunting equipment provided and to take pictures.”

Grimm Ghost Tours offers tours every weekend exploring different locations in Salt Lake City including the SLC Cemetery, Old Town and Fear Factory. Tickets can be booked online.

Cornbelly’s

Cornbelly’s Spanish Fork location opened at the end of August.

“Explore the beautiful countryside, lower prices and smaller crowds with 30+ attractions including a sunflower festival, corn maze, locomotive train, u-pick pumpkin patch and much more at our Spanish Fork location,” per Cornbelly’s.

The largest Cornbelly’s location, in Lehi, opens next Friday, Sept. 20.

What can you do for Friday the 13th in Utah?

Haunted houses

Here are a few of Utah’s haunted houses opening their doors for Friday the 13th, per Axios and Utah Haunted Houses.

Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City

Night Stalkers Haunted Trail in West Jordan

Haunted Forest in American Fork

Asylum 49 in Tooele

‘Friday the 13th’ movie screening

As part of the Salt Lake Film Society’s horror film series, Broadway Centre Cinemas will screen the movie “Friday the 13th” at 7 and 9:30 p.m., per Axios and the Salt Lake Film Society.

What Halloween activities in Utah open next week?

Witch Fest Gardner Village

Opening Sept. 20, Gardner Village’s Witch Fest is open every day except for Sundays running through Oct. 31.

The festival includes activities such as breakfast with a witch, a scavenger hunt, Witchapalooza dinner theater and a Witches of Mystic Manor escape room, per Gardner Village.

Gardner Village is located in West Jordan.

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival

According to Cross E Ranch, the festival includes an adventure farm, corn maze, pumpkin patch and pig racing.

The festival opens next Friday, Sept. 20, and goes through Oct 30.

Cross E Ranch is in Salt Lake City.