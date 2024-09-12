A woman bikes on the Jordan River Parkway Trail near Big Bend Nature Park and Preserve in West Jordan on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Big Bend, between approximately 8400 and 8800 South at the Jordan River, is an ongoing 70-acre restoration project, including river and floodplain restoration, native riparian forest planting, wildlife habitat enhancements, trails, river access and open space improvements, funded primarily through the America the Beautiful Challenge Grant, awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

With temperatures starting to cool, September is an ideal time for a family bike ride. There are many paved trails along the Wasatch Front that won’t bore skilled riders and will thrill beginners young and old.

The paths are free of cars (some intersect with streets) but expect to see plenty of other cyclists, joggers and walkers, especially on Saturdays. The mostly flat trails make for easy pedaling for parents pulling kids in bike trailers, grandmas and grandpas on e-bikes and young children on striders. Several of them run along rivers.

Provo River Parkway Trail

The 15-mile trail stretches from Utah Lake to Provo Canyon. One of the best sections starts at the mouth of the canyon and goes to Vivian Park. The path gently climbs along the river for six miles, reaching Bridal Veil Falls just past halfway. It’s an even more beautiful ride after the leaves turn, typically around mid-September. There is parking and a convenience store at the mouth of the canyon as well as a Mexican restaurant if you’re in the mood for a post-ride taco.

Jordan River Parkway Trail

The path runs for nearly 50 miles from Saratoga Springs to North Salt Lake and has two dozen entry points along the way. Most have restrooms and water fountains and some have picnic areas and playgrounds. A good place to start is at the beginning in Saratoga Springs. There is a parking lot at the trailhead and Inlet Park across the street. The path follows the Jordan River (you might see pelicans on the water) and passes through several parks.

Murdock Canal Trail

The 17-mile paved trail built over a now-enclosed canal runs from Lehi (just off the Timpanogos Highway exit on I-15) to the mouth of Provo Canyon. It passes through seven cities in Utah County and connects to the Provo River Parkway Trail on the north end. The trail is marked every quarter-mile and has trailheads with restrooms and running water about every three miles. Highland Glen Park in Highland is a good starting point to ride either direction.

Legacy Parkway Trail

The 13-mile path goes from Red Barn Lane in Farmington to the Jordan River Parkway Trail in North Salt Lake. Although most of the route is along the busy Legacy Parkway, there is a connection to the Legacy Nature Preserve for more scenic surroundings. There are a number of trailheads with restrooms and drinking fountains along the route. The FrontRunner stop near Farmington station could make for a fun bike-and-train adventure.

Ogden River Parkway Trail

The nearly 10-mile trail starts at the mouth of Ogden Canyon and follows the Ogden River west to the confluence with the Weber River at Fort Buenaventura. It travels beside tranquil stretches of river, natural wetlands and ponds and connects many of Ogden’s best parks and attractions. Points of interest along the way include George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, Ogden Botanical Gardens, Big Dee Sports Park, High Adventure Park, Lorin Farr Park and 21st Street Pond.