Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng plays with a zookeeper in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Due to her popularity, zoo officials have had to limit public access to the newborn pygmy hippo.

The internet’s newest celebrity is Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The 2-month-old hippo has captured hearts worldwide with her goofy appearance and playful antics.

Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee began sharing videos of Moo Deng shortly after her birth in June 2024. He didn’t expect the newborn’s instant rise to stardom.

“It was beyond expectation,” Nundee told The Associated Press. “I wanted people to know her. I wanted a lot of people to visit her, or watch her online, or leave fun comments. I never would’ve thought (of this).”

Her online fame has resulted in millions of views on social media and has significantly boosted zoo attendance. However, Moo Deng’s popularity has also caused concerns over her safety.

Who is Moo Deng?

Moo Deng is part of the endangered pygmy hippo species, with only a few thousand left in the wild.

Born to parents Jona and Tony, her name was chosen through a public vote and translates to “bouncy pork,” matching the names of her siblings, Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork), per The Associated Press.

They are native to West Africa and are rarer than their larger counterparts.

The San Diego Wildlife Alliance estimates under 3,000 remain in the wild, with populations threatened by hunting and habitat encroachment. Conservation efforts are crucial to their survival.

Unlike common hippos, pygmy hippos spend less time in the water. They produce a shiny sweat that protects their skin from the sun, giving them a slimy appearance.

Impact of Moo Deng’s viral fame

Moo Deng’s popularity has caused zoo attendance to skyrocket. Daily visitors jumped from 800 to over 4,000, with weekend crowds exceeding 10,000.

Her fame has sparked viral memes, with even brands like Sephora offering makeup tips to mimic the pinkish hue of her cheeks.

Although her stardom has brought many benefits, it has also led to issues, with some visitors attempting to provoke a reaction from Moo Deng by throwing objects or splashing water at her.

As a result, Narongwit Chodchoi, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo director, issued a statement condemning the actions, per NBC News.

“These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous,” Chodchoi said. “We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.”

Additionally, the zoo announced on X that viewing opportunities would be limited for Moo Deng’s safety.