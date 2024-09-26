Halloween decorations are pictured in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Halloween season is underway and there are various ways to celebrate the holiday, from pumpkin carving to haunted houses to festivals and parties.

There are also some more unique Halloween events and activities taking place around Utah this season. These events and activities include train and boat rides, music festivals and decorated gardens.

Here is a list of 18 events and activities for you to check out around Utah this Halloween season.

Utah Valley

Scarecrow festival at Thanksgiving point

Thanksgiving point’s Scarecrow Festival at Ashton Gardens in Lehi features dozens of scarecrows built by members of the community spread around the 50-acre gardens.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the festival also has additional activities, vendors and food.

Dates: Oct. 14 through 19

Cost: Included with admission to Ashton Gardens

CLAS Ropes Course Halloween Riverboat Ride

CLAS Ropes Course in Provo offers a Halloween Riverboat Ride which lasts 20-25 minutes. The ride includes an interactive pirate experience and over 100 jack-o’-lanterns to be viewed on the ride.

There are also concessions available for purchase and a family-friendly Halloween movie visitors can watch either before or after their ride.

Dates: Sept. 27 through Oct. 31

Cost: Monday-Thursday $10, Friday-Saturday $12

Sundance Halloween Lift Ride

Sundance Mountain Resort up Provo Canyon offers a Halloween themed evening lift ride on its Outlaw Ski Lift. The lift ride features Halloween decorations and displays.

There are also treats and hot chocolate that can be purchased at the resort.

Dates: Oct. 17 through 19, 21, 24 through 26, 28 and 31

Cost: $35

Buzzards and Bees

Buzzards and Bees is Provo’s annual Halloween music festival in Downtown Provo with over 80 bands in 11 venues. Some of the bands included in this year’s lineup are Sky Olson and the Valley, 19 Miles Per Hour and Cinders.

The first day of the festival features a “Goth Prom” dance party and the bulk of the festival takes place on the second day.

Dates: Oct. 18 and 19

Cost: $35 when purchased in advance and $40 when purchased day of

Heber Valley Railroad Pumpkin Train

The Heber Valley Railroad Pumpkin Train ride is 40 minutes long with on board entertainment from the hosts and a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie included.

Those who come on this ride also get to select a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch. The Railroad also has other food and snacks available to purchase at the depot in Heber.

Dates: Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26

Cost: $15

Haunted Halloween Haven

The Haunted Halloween Haven in Spanish Fork is a family-friendly Halloween display and Haunted House. The attraction includes a 25-minute long projection mapping show.

Dates: Every night in October

Cost: Free admission

Salt Lake

Utah Symphony’s Halloween Spooktacular

“Gather ‘round for a night of spine-tingling tales told through haunting melodies at our Halloween Spooktacular! With eerie and thrilling orchestral favorites, this concert promises to be a frightfully fun experience for the whole family, filled with spooky surprises and hair-raising harmonies,” per Utah Symphony.

The event at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City includes a costume contest.

Dates: Oct. 29

Cost: Varies based on seat

Giant Pumpkin Palooza and Zombie Walk

The Giant Pumpkin Palooza and Zombie Walk will take place at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

This event includes a giant pumpkin weigh off presented by Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers. The Zombie Walk will take place in the afternoon before the weigh off.

There will also be other activities including a pumpkin drop, a pie eating contest and kids activities.

Dates: Oct. 5

Cost: Free admission

Bootanical at Red Butte Gardens

Bootanical at Red Butte Gardens in Salt Lake City encourages its visitors to wear costumes. This year’s Bootanical is Alice in Wonderland themed allowing visitors to take journey to Wonderland.

The attraction also includes a scavenger hunt visitors can take part in as they make their way around the decorated gardens.

Dates: Oct. 17 through 30

Cost: Members: $13 Public: $16

Witchfest at Gardner Village

Gardner Village in West Jordan puts on an annual WitchFest which includes witch displays spread around the area with a scavenger hunt encouraging visitors to find the witches.

There are other witchy activities including Breakfast with a Witch, Witchapalooza Dinner Theater and Manifestations Magic Show.

Dates: Sept. 20 through Oct. 31

Cost: Parking is $10 Thursday - Saturday and free Monday - Wednesday

Little Haunts at This is the Place

Little Haunts at This is the Place in Salt Lake City encourages visitors to wear costumes for this Halloween activity.

Little Haunts includes a story-telling witch, trick-or-treating and creature encounters. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treating bag.

Dates: Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26

Cost: $18.95 for adults and $14.95 for children

Cache Valley

North Logan Pumpkin Walk

The North Logan Pumpkin Walk features dozens of displays and scenes made from pumpkins.

The displays cover different themes and are all created by local businesses and organizations.

Dates: Oct. 10 through 12, 14 and 15

Cost: Free Admission

Logan’s Dancing Witches at the Cache Valley Fall Boutique

The Cache Valley Fall Boutique will include more than 100 local vendors, food trucks, street food and small businesses.

The dancing witches from Logan Practical Magic will be performing multiple times throughout the day.

Dates: Oct. 12

Cost: Free admission

Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival

Hosted by Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers, Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival in Logan is in its second year. The festival will feature a giant pumpkin weigh off.

The festival will go all day and will also have vendors and food trucks along with activities for kids.

Dates: Sept. 28

Cost: Free Admission

Ogden area

Scary Hill at Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill water park and family fun center in Kaysville turns into Scary Hill for the Halloween season. The park is decorated with hundreds of skeletons for a Bone Yard tractor ride and the Miniature Golf also gets a haunted makeover.

There are “spooky” treats for sale and other attractions are decked out for Halloween.

Dates: Oct. 4 through 30

Cost: $13.99

Ogden Musical Theater’s ‘Dracula’

Ogden Musical Theater is doing a production of “Dracula” at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

“This spine-chilling play will take audiences on a journey into the dark and eerie world of Count Dracula, featuring an atmospheric set inspired by the silent film era with monochrome visuals, deep disturbing music, and a Gothic ambiance that heightens the horror,” per Peery’s Egyptian Theater.

Dates: Oct. 17 through 20

Cost: $20-$28

Southern Utah

Haunted Wood Cove

Haunted Wood Cove in Santa Clara is a full-size pirate ship that visitors can do a full walk through of.

Each night there is a show at the attraction which features singing skeletons and shooting cannons.

Dates: Oct. 1 through Nov. 1

Cost: Free admission

Scarecrow Walk and Haunted Canyon

The Scarecrow Walk and Haunted Canyon features a garden decorated with dozens of scarecrows created by local residents and businesses along with a slot canyon decorated with skeletons and spiders.

The event is put on by the Washington County Water Conservancy District and takes place at Red Hills Desert Garden in St. George.

Dates: Oct. 8 through 31

Cost: Free admission