Taco Bell — like several other restaurants — is celebrating National Taco Day by offering special deals.

Happy National Taco Day!

In honor of the holiday on Tuesday, several chain restaurants including Taco Bell, Taco John’s and even Cold Stone Creamery are celebrating by offering deals for free — or really cheap — tacos.

Here are some of the best National Taco Day deals on tacos.

When is National Taco Day?

National Taco Day is typically celebrated annually on Oct. 4. But starting this year, the date of the holiday has been permanently changed to the first Tuesday in October, so that it’ll always be a Taco Tuesday.

“For years, we’ve celebrated National Taco Day on October 4th, but it’s always felt like there was a bigger opportunity to align it with something even more special – Taco Tuesday,” National Day Calendar founder Marlo Anderson said in a press release.

The move was made to create “the Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays,” Anderson said.

He added that the change is “more than just moving a date — it’s about bringing taco lovers together in a bigger way, and we couldn’t be more excited!”

National Taco Day deals

Baja Fresh

Get buy one, get one free tacos and taco combos from Baja Fresh on online orders made between Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 3, per USA Today.

To snag the deal, you must be a member of the Baja Fresh rewards program and use the code TACO2024 at checkout.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex.

If you show up to a Chuy’s restaurant dressed as a taco on National Taco Day, you’ll be offered a free entree of your choice, per Chuy’s.

The Tex-Mex restaurant is also selling chips and dip for $5 during happy hour on National Taco Day.

Cold Stone Creamery

For those who prefer ice cream over tacos, Cold Stone is launching a Boo Batter ice cream taco, per a press release shared with the Deseret News. The ice cream taco is an orange waffle cone taco-shaped shell loaded with Boo Batter ice cream, dipped in chocolate and topped with sprinkles.

The Boo Batter ice cream taco is available for a limited time — through Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Del Taco

In honor of National Taco Day, Del Taco is offering customers a free Del Taco with any purchase, according to a press release shared with The Deseret News.

The deal is only available to Del Yeah! rewards members.

El Pollo Loco

Members of the El Pollo Loco rewards program can purchase three chicken tacos for $5 between Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 4. The deal in available in-store and online.

In addition to the taco deal, El Pollo Loco is celebrating National Taco Day by re-launching it’s crunchy tacos for a limited time.

“Our customers have been very vocal on social media about how much they love and miss our Crunchy Taco, and we’ve been listening,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Acoca said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back this much-loved classic just in time for National Taco Day.”

On The Border Mexican Grill

Celebrate National Taco Day with $10 endless tacos at On The Border. Get as many seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken tinga tacos as you want for just $10 at On The Border on Tuesday, per the restaurant’s website.

Qdoba

From Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 3, Qdoba rewards members will receive double points on all purchases, as reported by USA Today.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Get a free taco from Rubio’s when you make any purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 4, per Rubio’s.

Use the code TACO at checkout to access the deal.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with $1 tacos for 10 hours, according to a press release.

Here is the lineup for Taco Bell’s 10 hours of $1 tacos:

10 a.m. — Crunchy Taco

11 a.m. – Double Stacked Taco

12 p.m. – Chalupa Supreme

1 p.m. – Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos

2 p.m. – Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco

3 p.m. – Cantina Chicken Soft Taco

4 p.m. – Soft Taco Supreme

5 p.m. – Cheesy Gordita Crunch

6 p.m. – Crunchy Taco Supreme

7 p.m. – Soft Taco

Taco John’s

Members of the Taco John’s rewards program can get a free Beef Taco Bravo with any purchase made on National Taco Day.

“At Taco John’s, we take Taco Tuesday so seriously that we trademarked the holiday,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum in a press release. “This year, National Taco Day is falling on Taco Tuesday so we’re upping our game even more by giving each of our loyalty members a FREE Taco Bravo!”