The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

A rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse occurred on Wednesday in the Southern Hemisphere.

While most regions witnessed a partial eclipse, people in the narrow path of annularity were able to see the striking “ring of fire” effect, a hallmark of this celestial event.

An annular eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire,” takes place every three to five years, according to The Planetary Society.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which fully blocks out the sun, the “ring of fire” happens when the moon doesn’t fully cover the sun and therefore the sun forms a glowing ring around the moon.

Wednesday’s “ring of fire” was captured by The Associated Press as it became visible over Easter Island and the tips of Argentina and Chile.

Tourists were seen celebrating and becoming emotional as they witnessed the extraordinary phenomenon.

“It’s something that can’t be said, it has to be felt, do you know?” Yoli Arset, a tourist, explained to The Associated Press. “It’s a huge emotion.”

Observers wore protective glasses to safely view the eclipse. Experts warn that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse, whether total or partial, can damage your eyes.

Astrologer Kyle Thomas told People magazine that annular eclipses are significant in astrology, often signaling “intense changes.”

“(Eclipses) blast open a door to us as we embrace new opportunities, projects, plans and horizons,” Thomas said. “Most people receive news of a solar eclipse on the day it occurs, but others may instead notice the shift in the weeks that surround it.”

Regardless of astrological beliefs, the significant event may certainly prompt one to reflect on their place in the universe.

When is the next solar eclipse?

According to NASA, the next visible solar eclipse will be a partial one on March 29, 2025, and will be visible from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

Another partial solar eclipse will take place on Sept. 21, 2025, and be visible from Australia and Antarctica.

The next annular solar eclipse is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2026, and it will be visible only from Antarctica.

A total solar eclipse will follow in the same year, on Aug. 12, 2026, and it will be visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and parts of Portugal.