Jacob Chidester loads boxes into a truck at Amazon’s new delivery center in American Fork on May 20, 2021. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is happening Oct. 8 and 9, 2024.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is happening Oct. 8 and 9, but there are early deals already available.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, along with the early deals that have already started.

The early deals leading up to Prime Big Deal Days include Christmas pajamas and Halloween decorations.

A large portion of the early deals are for Amazon’s own tech and devices. This includes Fire TVs, Ring Cameras and Kindles.

Here are some of those best deals:

Early Prime Big Deal Days tech deals

Smart TVs

This TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote which allows users to control their entertainment using just their voice. The TV is compatible with Apple Airplay.

Price: $73.99

Deal: 43%

Rating: 4.5 stars

The TV gives users access to a wide range of streaming channels and apps. It also includes the Alexa Voice Remote.

Price: $209.99

Deal: 40%

Rating: 4.3 stars

Kids devices

This tablet meant for kids ages three to seven comes in three colors: red, blue and purple. The tablet comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+.

Price: $54.99

Deal: 50%

Rating: 4.5 stars

The Echo Dot Kids is a smart speaker with Alexa that is made just for kids, it comes in two designs: an owl or a dragon. This is designed for kids ages 3 to 12 and also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Price: $27.99

Deal: 53%

Rating: 4.7 stars

This Kindle for kids comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a two-year guarantee. The Amazon Kids+ subscription includes access to thousands of ad-free books for kids.

Price: $114.99

Deal: 32%

Rating: 4.7 stars

Home Security devices

This wireless security camera allows users to keep watch outside and inside their home using the Blink app. The Blink app also allows users to speak through the camera. The camera has a two-year battery life.

Price: $99.99

Deal: 63%

Rating: 4.2 stars

This camera allows users to watch over their home day or night with live view and color night vision. The camera is also able to connect with Alexa and other devices such as an Echo Dot or Echo Show.

Price: $29.99

Deal: 50%

Rating: 4.7 stars

This home security system works well for homes with two to four bedrooms. The kit includes a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender.

Price: 197.99

Deal: 40%

Rating: 4.7 stars

Miscellaneous tech deals

This Echo Dot is a smart speaker with clear loud audio, and it also has Alexa. Users can access music, audiobooks and podcasts from a variety of platforms.

Price: $22.99

Deal: 54%

Rating: 4.6 stars

This Echo Show has an 8-inch touchscreen and a camera. On the Echo Show users can access visual content from Prime Video, Netflix and other platforms. Using Alexa, there is also the ability to stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.

Price: $84.99

Deal: 43%

Rating: 4.5 stars

This bundle includes the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and a leather cover that comes in four colors. The Kindle includes wireless charging and auto-adjusting brightness.

Price: $209.97

Deal: 20%

Rating: 4.8 stars