Prime members get free Grubhub+, and Amazon customers can order Grubhub on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is only a couple of days away. On Oct. 8-9, Prime members will enjoy exclusive early deals and discounts on thousands of products just in time for the holiday shopping season.

One of the limited-time offers for Prime members is a complimentary Grubhub+ membership. This promotion allows Prime members to get $10 off a Grubhub+ membership using the code “PRIME10.” A Grubhub+ membership costs $10 per month, but Prime members get it for free, saving $120 annually. With Grubhub+, members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, and exclusive perks, making food delivery more affordable. This deal is only available until Oct. 7 by 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Here is everything you need to know:

Those eligible for this offer are active Amazon Prime members in the United States

The $10 dollar discount will be available once your Grubhub+ membership is activated through your Amazon Prime account. On a $15 dollar or more purchase order, you can enter the code PRIME10 at checkout to receive the discount. This offer is only available until Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Additional perks on the deal include a 5% back on credits on pickup orders for members. This can be redeemed on future Grubhub purchases.

There are no monthly fees, and as long as you are an Amazon Prime member, your Grubhub+ account will still be activated. It won’t convert into a paid membership once the offer ends.

You can cancel your Grubhub+ membership at any time through your Amazon Prime account

For more information regarding the terms and conditions of this limited time offer, you can visit Grubhub’s website.