Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is only a couple of days away. On Oct. 8-9, Prime members will enjoy exclusive early deals and discounts on thousands of products just in time for the holiday shopping season.
One of the limited-time offers for Prime members is a complimentary Grubhub+ membership. This promotion allows Prime members to get $10 off a Grubhub+ membership using the code “PRIME10.” A Grubhub+ membership costs $10 per month, but Prime members get it for free, saving $120 annually. With Grubhub+, members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, and exclusive perks, making food delivery more affordable. This deal is only available until Oct. 7 by 11:59 p.m. PDT.
Here is everything you need to know:
- Those eligible for this offer are active Amazon Prime members in the United States
- The $10 dollar discount will be available once your Grubhub+ membership is activated through your Amazon Prime account. On a $15 dollar or more purchase order, you can enter the code PRIME10 at checkout to receive the discount. This offer is only available until Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
- Additional perks on the deal include a 5% back on credits on pickup orders for members. This can be redeemed on future Grubhub purchases.
- There are no monthly fees, and as long as you are an Amazon Prime member, your Grubhub+ account will still be activated. It won’t convert into a paid membership once the offer ends.
- You can cancel your Grubhub+ membership at any time through your Amazon Prime account
For more information regarding the terms and conditions of this limited time offer, you can visit Grubhub’s website.