Over the weekend, northern regions of the U.S. witnessed the astronomical phenomenon known as the northern lights, or aurora borealis.

This phenomenon is more common in areas with high latitudes, such as Sweden, Finland, Norway, Russia, Canada and Alaska. However, the auroral oval — the area where the northern lights occur — is constantly shifting. During rare events, it can extend into the U.S..

While states along the Canadian border had optimal viewing opportunities, the auroral oval extended as far south as Utah. Residents in northern Utah’s Cache County reportedly caught glimpses of the lights on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

If you missed your chance to see this extraordinary event, don’t worry. People across the country captured videos of the moment — and this may not be the last time the lights appear in U.S. skies.

Carol Bauer, a photographer, traveled with her husband to Minnesota and witnessed the red and green lights swirling in the sky, recording the moment so millions who could not see them in person could also share in the experience.

“My husband and I traveled to Grand Marais to see the fall colors and were thrilled to get a great view of the northern lights too,” Bauer told Storyful, per USA Today.

According to Space.com, the northern lights’ appearance in the U.S. was due to an abnormally powerful solar flare event, which occurs when “energized particles from the sun slam into Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph.”

Luckily, Earth’s magnetic field protects the planet, and the only visible evidence of such cosmic events is the colorful lights in the sky — a reminder of everything Earth does to sustain life.

This particular solar flare, which made the northern lights visible in the U.S., is part of Solar Cycle 25, as previously reported by Deseret News.

Roughly every 11 years, the sun goes through a solar cycle, during which its magnetic poles flip, increasing solar activity and producing strong solar flares. Solar Cycle 25 is the 25th recorded occurrence of this cycle.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this cycle is expected to continue until July 2025, potentially leading to more powerful solar flares and northern lights displays in U.S. skies.