Houses are decorated for Halloween in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. A select group of Spirit Halloween stores will not close their doors after Halloween ends this year and will instead transform into Spirit Christmas stores.

Attention Spirit Halloween fans: the Spirit franchise is expanding.

For the first time this year, a select group of Spirit Halloween stores will not close their doors after Halloween ends. Instead, these stores will transform into Spirit Christmas stores.

Spirit Christmas stores will provide shoppers with “thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas,” according to the Spirit Christmas website.

What to expect from Spirit Christmas stores

Imagine the Christmas-version of Spirit Halloween — that’s what you can expect from Spirit Christmas.

“Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween,” a Spirit spokesperson told CNN.

Shoppers will enjoy an immersive experience at Spirit Christmas, with opportunities such as meeting Santa.

“Each store offers a unique shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday décor, apparel, inflatables, gifts, and stocking stuffers,” a spokesperson for Spirit Halloween told People.

“Guests can meet Santa for their annual Christmas card photo and receive a free digital postcard featuring you and Santa ... Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you’ve been naughty or nice.”

The Spirit announcement comes in the wake of a recent “Saturday Night Live” skit poking fun of the seasonal store for being open just six weeks every Halloween season.

Spirit Halloween reacted to the sketch on X.

“We are great at raising things back from the dead @nbcsnl,” Spirit Halloween said.

Where will Spirit Christmas open?

There will be 10 Spirit Christmas Stores opening in the U.S. this year. According to the Spirit Christmas site, here is where the Spirit Christmas stores will open.