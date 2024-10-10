Boats destroyed during Hurricane Helene are shown on the Davis Islands Yacht Basin ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, some residents refused to evacuate. One such man, known as Lieutenant Dan, who declined to leave even after police urged him to do so for his safety, is reportedly doing fine after the storm passed.

Joseph Malinowski received the nickname Lieutenant Dan after the character played by Gary Sinise in the 1994 movie “Forrest Gump.” He gained viral fame on TikTok for staying on his boat during the storm instead of evacuating, putting his life at risk.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm before weakening to Category 1 as it continued eastward.

His decision drew the attention of city officials and local media, who expressed concern for his safety. Video footage shows Malinowski attempting to prepare for the worst by securing his boat.

“This is nothing compared to what I’ve been through, so this doesn’t scare me,” Malinowski said in a statement, per The National Desk. “It’s not even a minor inconvenience.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor claimed Malinowski had been removed from his boat and taken to a shelter ahead of the storm, according to NewsNation.

“The Tampa Police Department just saved Lieutenant Dan,” Castor reportedly said. “He has been rescued, and he is now in a shelter. If we can get Lieutenant Dan to go to a shelter, we can get anyone to do that.”

However, when NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin visited Malinowski’s boat during a break in the storm, he found him still on board.

In the latest update on Malinowski’s condition, posted to X, Entin can be seen calling out “Lieutenant Dan” several times before Malinowski pokes his head up from below deck.

“Lieutenant Dan, are you OK?” Entin asked.

“I’m fine,” Malinowski responded.

Malinowski explained in a statement that his boat is the only place he has to live, and if he left it, he would have nowhere to go and could lose his home if the boat were damaged during the storm.

“They don’t do anything to help you. They just tell you that you have to leave, that it’s a flood zone or whatever, and you have to evacuate,” he said about officials asking him to leave. “Well, where am I supposed to go?”

“I’m doing my own thing, and if I’m risking my life, then so be it,” he added. “I’m in God’s hands.”