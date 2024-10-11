Utah is home to some of the most iconic national parks in the country, boasting a vast range of stunning landscapes, from Zion National Park to Arches National Park. It’s no surprise these natural wonders attract millions of visitors each year.

According to Utah National Park Trips, 10.6 million people visited Utah’s national parks in 2023 with similar numbers expected for 2024. However, many of these visitors may not recognize the potential dangers within these wild landscapes.

Each year, hundreds of accidents, some resulting in death, occur at national parks. In the last week alone, multiple deaths have been reported in Utah’s national parks.

On Oct. 5, Utah CEO and social media influencer Justin Bingham died after falling 200 feet while rappelling near the exit of Heaps Canyon. Just a few days later, another fatal accident occurred when a 68-year-old man visiting Arches National Park from New Jersey fell 30 feet near Black Arch Overlook.

On Sept. 25, a climber fell to his death while rappelling down Devils Tower in western Wyoming, leaving his partner stranded without a rope on the face of the Wyoming geological formation.

The death was the seventh climbing fatality in the Wyoming park’s 118-year history.

Earlier this year, Utah made national headlines when three hikers, including a father and daughter, died in a single weekend due to heat-related causes, with temperatures reportedly reaching triple digits.

Are the number of deaths this year unusual?

While it may seem as though deaths in national parks are increasing this year, that might not be the case.

Backpacker.com found in a report by the National Park Service from mortality data at national parks collected from 2007 to 2023 that approximately 243 deaths occur annually on lands managed by the NPS. The leading causes include drowning (20.9%), motor vehicle crashes (17.3%), suicide (12.4%), medical issues (12%) and falls (10.8%).

According to The Arizona Republic, Grand Canyon National Park saw 11 deaths in 2023, with 2024 experiencing 16 deaths so far, however, that is still one short of the 10-year average of 17 deaths per year.

While the overall number of deaths may not be significantly unusual at the Grand Canyon, the rising temperatures in regions like Arizona and Utah are raising concerns for visitors at national parks.

Higher temperatures lead to more deaths

As previously reported by Deseret News, Utah has also seen record high temperatures this October. Phoenix experienced a record-breaking 113 days with temperatures in the triple digits this year.

Mindy Riesenberg of the Grand Canyon Conservancy told The Arizona Republic that many visitors are unprepared for the strenuous nature of hiking in the Grand Canyon, a challenge exacerbated by extreme heat.

“Every year we have rescues in the canyon, and some people are extremely prepared,” Riesenberg said.

“It’s not just because it’s hot,” she continued. “There’s a lot of mitigating factors. But some people don’t realize you need water, you need certain snacks and electrolytes.”

Researchers from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that heat-related deaths have increased 117% since 1999, per CBS News. In the last seven years alone, these deaths have risen 16.8% per year.

That number is expected to continue rising.

“It is likely that continued increases in average temperatures, the number of ‘hot days’ and the frequency and intensity of heat waves could be playing a role,” Dr. Jeffrey Howard, co-author of the study and associate professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said. “There is also a social and behavioral component as well, including differences in access to air conditioning, outdoor work, the number of unhoused individuals and things like that.”

How to stay safe

NPS offers several important tips for staying safe while visiting national parks, summarized into four key guidelines: