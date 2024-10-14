From left, trout, salmon and catfish are displayed in the seafood section of a discount retailer, often called a "big-box store," Sunday, April 6, 2014, in suburban Virginia, just outside of Washington.

A healthy diet fuels a healthy mind. Foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids can help boost mood, decrease depression symptoms and ease anxiety.

“Changing your nutrition can be a great addition to traditional therapy, like CBT and medication, (but it) comes at a much smaller cost and can be a great way to self-care,” said Anika Knüppel, a postdoctoral researcher in nutritional epidemiology at the University of Oxford, per Healthline.

Research shows diet and mental health are linked. Improving diet could benefit mental health. Here’s a look at the link between diet and mental health as well as foods that can boost mental health.

The link between diet and mental health

You are what you eat — literally.

A growing body of research points to a link between diet and mental health, reports the American Psychological Association. Diets high in fast food, sugar and ultra-processed foods can negatively impact mental health.

“Unfortunately, just like an expensive car, your brain can be damaged if you ingest anything other than premium fuel. If substances from ‘low-premium’ fuel (such as what you get from processed or refined foods) get to the brain, it has little ability to get rid of them,” reports Harvard Health.

The article continues, “Multiple studies have found a correlation between a diet high in refined sugars and impaired brain function — and even a worsening of symptoms of mood disorders, such as depression.”

Small changes in diet can make a big impact on mental health. In a study from BMC Medicine, 67 adults suffering from depression made adjustments to their diets with the help of a dietician.

The changes included cutting back on junk food and introducing more nutritionally-dense foods like produce and seafood. Another group of adults with depression continued eating their regular diet.

After a 12-week period, the adults who adjusted their diet experienced “significant reductions in depression symptoms as a result of this intervention,” the study reports.

Another study found ultra-processed foods are linked to symptoms of depression in adults. Researchers from Frontiers in Nutrition examined data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (from 2011 to 2016), per the study.

They found that those who ate large amounts of processed foods had a significantly higher risk of experiencing depressive symptoms, when compared to those who ate minimal amounts of processed foods.

Some simple dietary changes can positively impact mood. According to the Mental Health Foundation of the U.K., these small dietary changes can benefit mental health.

Eating regular meals.

Staying hydrated.

Eating healthy fats.

Eating whole foods and protein.

Understanding how caffeine impacts your mood.

Prioritizing gut health.

Foods and diets that boost mood

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are “healthy fats” that the body cannot produce on its own, per Healthline. Some research shows consuming omega-3 fatty acids can improve brain function and mental health.

“Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and effects on dopamine and serotonin transmission, omega-3 has a role in brain development and functioning, with deficiencies linked to mental health problems,” said Mary A. Fristad, Ph.D., of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, per the American Psychological Association.

A meta-analysis of 13 studies found that taking fish oil supplements — which are loaded with omega-3′s — improves symptoms of depression. In some cases, effects were comparable to antidepressant medication.

Foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, mackerel, anchovies, oysters, walnuts, flaxseeds and soybeans, per Healthline.

Vitamin D

Consuming adequate levels of vitamin D may boost mood and decrease risk of depression, according to a 2019 study. Roughly 50% of the world’s population is vitamin D deficient. Most people absorb vitamin D from the sun, but it can also come from foods.

“Vitamin D is involved in various brain processes, and vitamin D receptors are present on neurons and glia in areas of the brain thought to be involved in the pathophysiology of depression,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

Foods with vitamin D include:

Oily fish.

Dairy products (fortified).

Mushrooms.

Soy products.

Eggs.

Selenium

Increasing selenium intake can boost mood, calm anxiety and make depression more manageable, studies show.

A study from the journal Biological Psychiatry found that individuals with lower levels of selenium in their diet reported more feelings of depression, anxiety and tiredness.

“Selenium may improve mood by reducing inflammation, which is often at heightened levels when someone has a mood disorder such as anxiety,” reports Medical News Today.

Selenium-rich foods include, according to Heathline:

Brazil nuts.

Oily fish.

Brown rice.

Sunflower seeds.

Spinach.

Chicken.

Beef.

Eggs.

Cottage cheese.

Antioxidants

Consuming antioxidants may aid your body in fighting anxiety and depression.

“Antioxidants help remove free radicals, which are the waste products of natural bodily processes that can build up in the body,” per Medical News Today. “If the body cannot eliminate enough free radicals, oxidative stress can develop. A number of health problems can result, which may include anxiety and depression.”

In a study from the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, researchers found that increasing antioxidant intake — through supplements — significantly reduced symptoms of anxiety after six weeks.

Foods loaded with antioxidants include, per Health.com:

Avocado.

Nuts.

Berries.

Cocoa.

Cruciferous vegetables.

Olive oil.

B vitamins

B vitamins, such as B12, B9 and B6, help safeguard the nervous system and the brain.

They can aid in reducing symptoms and risk of mental health disorders, such as depression, per a study from the Indian Journal of Psychiatry.

“Vitamin B-12 and other B vitamins play a role in producing brain chemicals that affect mood and other brain functions,” according to Mayo Clinic. “Low levels of B-12 and other B vitamins such as vitamin B-6 and folate may be linked to depression.”

These foods are excellent sources of B vitamins, per Healthline: