Almost on cue as the snow starts to fall, the 75th Warren Miller ski film made its debut this week in Colorado and will hit hundreds of cities across the country, including several in Utah.

Appropriately titled “75,” the new film is the second installment of a two-year celebration of the diamond anniversary. The first Warren Miller premiered in 1949 and ignited a new genre of filmmaking in the snowsports industry.

Last year, “All Time” focused on the hills, ski trends, icons and innovators that defined winter sports for the past seven decades. This year, it looks at the future of winter sports along with new, rising talent.

“The film showcases a diverse mix of snowsports icons, Olympic hopefuls and emerging talents,” Josh Haskins, Warren Miller producer, said in a press release. “It’s unlike anything we’ve crafted before and is poised to ignite excitement and winter stoke in theaters nationwide this fall.”

Ten segments filled with action and stories will take viewers to powder stashes and chutes around the world, including Canada, Colorado, California, Utah, Finland, Japan, Austria and even New Jersey. Featured athletes include snowboarders Shaun White, Zeb Powell, Toby Miller, Danny Davis, and 15-year-old phenom LJ Henriquez along with skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Cassie Sharpe.

Warren Miller ski and snowboard films have come to be known as the annual start to winter for skiers and snowboarders worldwide. Filmgoers can expect prize drawings, athlete appearances, interactive sponsor events and a gathering of the snowsports community.

Here are the locations and dates for Warren Miller’s “75″ in Utah:

Ogden, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Orem, Grand Theatre, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Logan, Ellen Eccles Theatre, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City, The Depot, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Park City, The Ray Theatre, Nov. 2, 2 p.m, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information, visit warrenmiller.com.