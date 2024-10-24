Bags revolve around a baggage carousel at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Earlier this month, Hilton released its 2025 trends report. The report touched on trends and topics that are impacting the travel world, and identified five “rising traveler types innovating the stay.”

2025 is going to be the “Year of the Travel Maximizer,” according to Forbes, “with travelers looking to take their trips to the next level — whether they’re heading outdoors for adrenaline-fueled adventures or continuing to seek better sleep.”

Some of the travel trends identified in Hilton’s report include traveling for nostalgic moments, traveling to get better sleep and adventure tourism.

The report listed five types of travelers that will continue to grow and make an impact in the travel world in 2025.

These five traveler types are “Memooners” (solo leisure travelers), “Frolleagues” (friends who are also colleagues), foodies, luxury travelers and Gen Alpha, per Hilton.

Memooners

“In 2025, ‘MeMooners,’ or solo leisure travelers, will shake up the world built for pairs and challenge the travel industry to recognize their spending power and influence,” per Hilton.

According to Hilton, both Gen Z and millennials are more likely to travel often by themselves.

“Solo travelers, or ‘MeMooners,’ are top of mind when we think of designing our dining spaces,” Hilton chief trends officer, Jess Petitt said to Forbes. “By incorporating elements like an odd number of bar stools and a variety of table types, we’re creating a welcoming environment for all travelers.

Twenty-five percent of solo leisure travelers bring their pets along with them, per Hilton.

Frolleagues

“1 in 4 business travelers expects team building to be their reason for hitting the road next year. This trend is giving rise to ‘Frolleagues’—friends who are also colleagues,” according to Hilton.

In 2024, 29% of travelers took trips often with “Frolleagues,” and in 2025, that number is expected to grow.

Twenty-five percent of travelers plan to combine business and leisure trips more often in 2025.

Hilton’s top corporate travel destinations in 2024 included Atlanta, Georgia; Singapore; Bogota, Columbia; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Foodies

“For foodies, the local cuisine isn’t just part of the travel experience; it’s the main event,” according to Hilton. “From budgeting to restaurant recommendations, food drives their travel plans.”

For 2025, dining experiences are the second highest travel budget priority after accommodations.

According to Hilton, nearly 50% of travelers will book restaurant reservations before flights and 1 in 5 travelers will travel “specifically to seek out new restaurants or culinary experiences.”

As traveling for food becomes more popular, Hilton predicts that it will propel food and drink trends like “good-for-you-goodies,” Tempo drinking and garnish as an ingredient.

Luxury travelers

“In 2025, the luxury travelers will continue to shape the industry, influencing trends across the board while maintaining their distinct preferences,” according to Hilton.

Luxury travelers’ top reasons for traveling are to “meet new people and to disconnect from digital devices.”

People below the age of 60 make up 80% of the “luxury leisure market,” and travel spending peaks between ages 40 and 60, per Hilton.

According to Hilton, younger travelers are more willing and able to spend at luxury levels.

Gen Alpha

Gen Alpha is comprised of kids ages 14 and younger.

“This curious, future‑focused, and tech‑savvy group is influencing their Millennial and Gen Z parents’ travel decisions, from destinations to dining and activities,” according to Hilton.

Seventy percent of travelers who bring along their children will pick the destination based on the “kids’ needs and interests,” and 56% choose hotels based on what kids and youth programs are offered.

According to Hilton, during family vacation, 54% of parents set aside time to be away from the kids, “making resorts and all-inclusive stays ideal for balancing family fun and personal relaxation.”