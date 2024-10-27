A McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder is shown with the new fresh beef Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Atlanta. McDonald's has put the Quarter Pounder back on its menu after it was temporary pulled, since tests cleared the beef of being responsible for E. coli outbreak.

The Quarter Pounder is back on the menu after testing showed no signs of E. coli. But the popular burger won’t feature the slivered onions, as they’re the likely source of the outbreak in multiple states that sickened at least 75 people, McDonald’s said Sunday.

In a media briefing, McDonald’s said that the Department of Agriculture had tested multiple samples of ground beef and found no evidence of E. coli. The Colorado Department of Agriculture had collected samples from the franchises where people reportedly got sick. All the samples were negative, per the announcement.

“The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald’s restaurants,” said Cesar Piña, McDonald’s chief supply chain officer for North America, in a statement.

But the company also said it will no longer purchase onions from supplier Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs site. The family-owned company last week recalled a number of its yellow ion products due to potential E. coli contamination — among them slivered and diced onions. The Quarter Pounder traditionally has slivered onions from the producer and Taylor Farms has been the provider for more than 900 of its franchises.

The New York Times reported that “several other fast-food chains, including Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King, have stopped offering onions in their menu items as a precautionary measure in the region.”

The outbreak grows

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75 people in 13 states have been sickened with E. coli — including 5 in Utah — and 22 total had to be hospitalized, including one who died and a child who developed serious kidney complications.

Because time has passed and the suspect onions are no longer being used, the CDC said ongoing risk to the public is very low.

Multiple media sources are reporting that McDonald’s stock has dropped 7% since the outbreak began.

E. coli symptoms

Most people who experience Shiga toxin-producing E. coli have bad stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, and vomiting. It takes three to four days after consuming the bacteria that causes E. coli before symptoms start. But most will recover on their own within a week.

There can be serious complications, though, including hemolytic uremic syndrome, which impacts the kidneys. People with severe illness that lingers are encouraged to seek medical attention.