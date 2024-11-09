IHOP is offering veterans and active military a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo on Nov. 11. Several restaurants are offering free meals and deals in honor of Veterans Day.

To celebrate Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering deals and freebies for veterans and current military personnel.

Here are some of the places offering food deals this year. For most of these offers, proof of service, such as a military ID, is required. Restaurants also encourage calling ahead to make sure a specific location is honoring the deal, as deals and discounts are subject to change.

Note: This list will be updated as more deals come through. Unless otherwise noted, the deal is for Monday, Nov. 11.

Where to get free food, meals on Veterans Day 2024

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a free entree for lunch or dinner to veterans and active military. Options include the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platters, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne, according to the restaurant’s website.

In addition to the free entree, veterans will also receive a $5 bounce back card that can be used within a three-week redemption window.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active military a free beverage and entree from a select menu of salads, pastas and pizzas.

Charley’s Cheesesteaks

Charley’s Cheesesteaks is offering a free order of gourmet fries for active-duty military members and veterans, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. This includes cheese fries, cheese and bacon fries and Charley’s Ultimate Fries, which feature the restaurant’s signature melted cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and ranch dressing.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering a free meal from a select menu to veterans and active military.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active military. The deal is for dine-in only, and runs from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal to veterans, according to a news release. The offer is available for in-store, on orders placed through the Dickey’s app and online at dickeys.com using the code “VETFREE.”

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering veterans, active military, local first responders, healthcare professionals, teachers and government officials a free entree on Nov. 12, according to information shared with the Deseret News. Entree options include any Pollo Bowl, the Classic Chicken Tostada Salad, a burrito or two-piece chicken meal. The deal is valid at the El Pollo Loco Utah locations in West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi and Orem.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s 23rd annual Military Appreciation Night will take place on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close, providing active U.S. service members, retired military and veterans with a free buffet and beverage, according to information shared with the Deseret News.

IHOP

IHOP is offering a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo for veterans and active military. The deal runs Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop

Maverik is offering a free coffee to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage with the purchase of an entree for veterans and active military. The deal runs from Nov. 9-11.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s will offer 10% off an entire meal for active or nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs and their spouses when they mention the Hero Discount Program at the register, according to an email shared with the Deseret News.

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, served with the restaurant’s bottomless steak fries, for veterans and active military, according to its website.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering veterans a free All-American Smash burger.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce hot or cold-brewed coffee for veterans, active military and their spouses.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out vouchers to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. The vouchers are valid for in-store or to-go, and can be redeemed through May 30, 2025.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Tucanos Brazilian Grill is offering a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another adult Churrasco meal to veterans and active military on Nov. 11 and 12. Veterans dining in alone can receive a half-priced meal. If you post a picture of your veteran at Tucanos on the restaurant’s Facebook page, you will receive a free dessert certificate to use at your next visit.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is offering a free chili dog, order of small fries and a small drink to veterans and active military.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland is offering a 15% in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.