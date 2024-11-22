Another ski resort has entered the growing lineup of places to recreate in Utah’s legendary powder snow.

Alta Ski Area opened for its 87th season on Friday, with Collins and Wildcat lifts spinning. Deseret News photographer Laura Seitz was there to capture the atmosphere of the day.

New improvements to the resort this year include the beginner terrain near the Albion base area and the Alf Engen Ski School being enhanced by replacing the old ski school conveyor with two new covered conveyors. Big Griz will be open for public use and Little Griz will be reserved for those enrolled in ski lessons.

Summer crews also worked to improve access for skiers seeking Alta’s powder terrain via the Ballroom Traverse and the High Traverse. Hand-cutting and widening of both traverses will aid navigation and provide better early-season skiing conditions. Alta Ski Patrol will make good use of a newly constructed shelter that replaced an aging shelter near the Sugarloaf lift terminal.

If the slopes make you hungry, Baldy Brews will be open mid-mountain, serving coffee and small bites and Watson Cafe, and Alf’s Restaurant will feature a limited lunch menu for opening weekend.

Further information about Alta can be found here: https://www.alta.com/

Burke Weir of Sandy attends Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Weir has been skiing Alta for five decades. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Alta is a skier's mountain. Snowboarding is not allowed. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers enjoy the weather during Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News