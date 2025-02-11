A snowboarder is pulled by a rider during the 2024 Utah Skijoring competition at the Wasatch County Event Complex in Heber City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

KEY POINTS Skijoring Utah will hold its annual competition this weekend at the Wasatch County rodeo grounds.

Skijoring involves skiers or snowboarders being towed with a rope by riders on horseback at high speed.

Enthusiasm for skijoring could make it a future Olympic demonstration or exhibition sport.

Thousands of people got a taste of the fast and furious sport of skijoring at a downtown Salt Lake City exhibition last Saturday but the real competition heats up this weekend in Heber City.

Skijoring Utah returns to the Wasatch County rodeo grounds Friday and Saturday for two races that blend skiing (and snowboarding) and horseback riding.

“Skijoring Utah is a celebration of Utah’s ski legacy and cowboy lifestyle in one event, said Joe Loveridge, owner of RMO Horses and co-founder of Skijoring Utah.

What is skijoring?

The odd name is derived from the Norwegian word skikjøring, which means ski driving. Its roots go back hundreds of years to Scandinavians harnessing reindeer and strapping on Nordic skis to cross vast expanses of frozen tundra.

Today, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback tow skiers and snowboarders holding a 30-foot-long rope hooked to the saddle over a snow-covered obstacle course at breakneck speed. The skier must navigate slalom gates, hit jumps, grab rings and make sweeping turns.

Reaching speeds of nearly 40 mph, it’s over in under 20 seconds for the fastest teams, depending on the track.

A lot of things must go right in a skijoring race — and a lot of things can go wrong very quickly. Rope management is key. The best skiers work up and down the rope hand over hand, keeping it taut through the straightaways and allowing slack to make turns. It takes some cowboy grit and skiing flair to make a clean run.

More than two dozen skijoring races are held each winter in mostly Western states including Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah as well as in Maine, Minnesota and Calgary, Canada.

Utah buckles up for new sport

Loveridge and longtime friend Brian Gardner, who share a passion for horses and skiing, staged their first race in 2017 at Soldier Hollow, the cross-country skiing venue for the 2002 Olympics. The two former members of the Sundance ski patrol called up all their skiing friends. They told all their cowboy friends to trailer up their horses. They wrangled 100 competitors. They sold tickets and were thrilled when 500 people showed up.

The event has galloped to new heights since then.

Last year, the competition drew the largest number of participants and spectators in its history. About 345 teams competed in divisions from novice to pro, with the top teams vying for $25,000 in cash along with the coveted belt buckle and other prizes, drawing 7,775 spectators over two days. The Cowboy Channel, a network in over 42 million cable and satellite homes that carries Western and rodeo sports, streamed the race start to finish.

Organizers are expecting the same this year.

About 340 teams are signed up in nine divisions, including competitors from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Utah and even Australia.

“We’ve relied solely on our own snowmaking this year as Mother Nature has not produced much. The entire stadium is covered in white snow and will run really well for the horses and skiers,” Loveridge said. “Every year is a new and different track and it’s a great time watching the teamwork of skier, horse and rider.”

The competition is open to beginners and experienced professionals. Go to SkijoringUtah.com for tickets, registration and more information.

“Wasatch County will be the epicenter of adrenaline with this event, with the perfect blend of snowsports meets the spirit of the Wild West,” said Dallin Koecher, executive director of Heber Valley Tourism and Chamber.

Urban cowboys and city skiers

The Salt Lake Winter Roundup, organized by Visit Salt Lake and Days of ‘47 Rodeo, featured skijoring for the second year in a row last Saturday.

Staker Parsons trucked in snow from Solitude Mountain Resort to turn West Temple between Abravanel Hall and City Creek Center into a race course. An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people packed downtown for the event that in addition to skijoring included live music, arts and cultural performances and food vendors.

“It was incredible to see so many visitors and locals come together to celebrate what makes our destination unique, while also supporting the local economy, from hotels to restaurants and small businesses,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, Visit Salt Lake president and CEO.

Travel and Tour World featured the roundup in an article last Sunday, calling it a game-changer for winter tourism in the United States.

“While the skijoring spectacle stole the spotlight, bringing high-speed thrills to the city’s streets, live performances by local musicians, cultural groups and artists created an immersive experience,” according to the story.

“Industry experts have noted that such large-scale events play a pivotal role in destination marketing, helping cities like Salt Lake position themselves as premier winter travel destinations. This year’s event not only entertained thousands but also provided a much-needed boost to hotels, restaurants and small businesses, reinforcing its role as a tourism driver.”

The article also pointed out that the festival reflects Utah’s Western heritage and Olympic history. The state hosted the 2002 Winter Games and will host them again in 2034.

Skijoring has become popular enough that there’s talk of it becoming at least an Olympic demonstration or exhibition sport, with some eyeing Salt Lake City in 2034 as an ideal showcase.

For now, it’s a thrill sport with a little prize money and some hardware in the form of rodeo-style belt buckles for top teams.