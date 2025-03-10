An All Nippon Airways plane taxis as travelers sit in a waiting area at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Maryland resident has tested positive for measles following international travel, and travelers at Dulles International Airport could have been exposed to the highly contagious illness.

A Maryland resident has tested positive for measles following international travel. And that could be bad news for other travelers who were going through Dulles International Airport last Wednesday, as they could have been exposed to the highly contagious illness.

Those in the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department two days later, on March 7 after 3:30 p.m., could also be at risk.

The Virginia Department of Health, the Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials are seeking people who might have been exposed, including those potentially exposed on specific flights, according to NBC Washington. Passengers on specific flights are also being warned of the risk.

In an email Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health told The Progress-Index that the unidentified traveler went through Terminal A, took transportation to the main terminal and was in the baggage claim areas, after being on an international flight between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

How contagious is measles?

The problem is how long measles can linger in the air if someone sneezes or coughs — a couple of hours — and how contagious it is. Someone who has no immunity from previous measles or from being vaccinated has a 90% chance of being infected if in direct contact with the virus.

Health experts emphasized this is not related to the measles outbreak in Texas that has spread to New Mexico.

Ongoing outbreaks

Through March 7, 12 states had reported measles cases, though by far the most cases have been in Texas, which has had close to 200. Measles has also been blamed for two deaths this year. Those numbers were prior to the case that came through Dulles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its case surveillance every Friday. CDC reports that 17% of cases have required hospitalization.

There have been no cases reported in Utah or in most of the states that border it, with the exception of New Mexico. Health officials say that measles typically, as in the Maryland case, comes when someone has traveled internationally and brought the virus home.

Low risk for most?

The Virginia Department of Health in a news release said those at the airport who have previously received two doses of measles vaccine or who were born before 1957 don’t have to worry, as their risk of catching the viral illness is very low. Those who’ve received one dose of vaccine are probably adequately protected, but health officials recommend contacting your own provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

They add, “If you start to show any measles symptoms before March 26, VDH advises you to immediately isolate yourself inside your residence, and call your health care provider immediately. Call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room to advise of your possible exposure, and ask them to contact their local health departments.”

Measles occurs in two stages, starting with high fever and cough, as well as runny nose and eyes before a rash begins to form a few days later. It’s not a seasonal virus. Symptoms typically appear a week or two after contact with the virus, so any case after March 26 is unlikely to be linked to this exposure.