A person crashes while skiing in fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Spring doesn't mean the end of the ski and snowboard season, as resorts often see big snow in April.

KEY POINTS Spring offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding of the season in Utah.

Average snowfall in April is 40 to 70 inches.

Most Utah resorts have set closing dates for the 2024-25 season.

Don’t let the warm weather fool you. There’s still a lot of skiing and snowboarding to be had at Utah resorts.

In fact, average snowfall in April ranges from 40 to 70 inches. Some of the best powder days come at the end of the season. But if you’re looking to hit groomers on a bluebird day, there’s also plenty of sunshine coming your way.

Most resorts have set closing dates from early April to late May, while a few have left it open-ended. Snowbird is known for staying open the longest, some years offering skiing as late as July 4th. Recently, Solitude has battled Snowbird for the distinction of the longest season, per Ski Utah.

People enjoy fresh snow at Solitude Mountain Resort in Brighton on Thursday, March 6, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Spring skiing in Utah

Ski Utah put together a guide for spring skiing and snowboarding in the Beehive State. Here are few reasons why it says spring is the best time to hit the slopes:

Weather — While some people enjoy a cool winter day, spring brings warmer temperatures. Warmer weather also makes it a good time to learn to ski or snowboard.

Shorter lift lines — Crowds are smaller and wait times are shorter in the spring, allowing for more time on the skis or board.

Discounts and deals — You might find that, as the season draws to a close, there are more deals to be had on gear, lift passes and accommodations.

You might find that, as the season draws to a close, there are more deals to be had on gear, lift passes and accommodations. Good snow — There is a common misconception that the snow will somehow be worse in the springtime, but resort’s base depths are optimal this time of year, providing great coverage and sunny skies.

More things to do on the mountain — Because of the warmer weather, many activities like hiking, mountain biking, and climbing, or places that would otherwise have been closed are now available.

More fun — Skiers and snowboarders often don costumes, while resorts host pond skim events, closing day activities, live music and drinks on the plaza.

When do Utah ski resorts close?

Ski Utah compiled a list of resort closing dates for the 2024-25 season: