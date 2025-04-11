Customers check out at a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Matthews, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2006. Lowe's, Target, Costco and other retailers will close on Easter this year.

In mid-March home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced plans to close all its stores on Easter for the sixth consecutive year.

Several retailers, including Target and Costco, are following suit with Easter day closures — a developing trend nicknamed “retail blackout.”

The intention behind Lowe’s decision to close for the Christian holiday is to “show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers,” a Lowe’s representative told ABC News.

“This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones,” the representative added.

The following stores will be closed on Easter, per USA Today.

Target

Costco

Lowe’s

T.J. Maxx

Marshall’s

HomeGoods

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Belk

Burlington

Office Depot

Office Max

These following retailers will remain open Easter Sunday, per RetailWire.

CVS

Dollar General

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Kroger

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Dollar Tree

The Easter “retail blackout” movement comes as part of a growing trend for retailers to close their doors and provide employees with a break during major national holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In 2022, a slew of major retailers including Walmart, Target and Best Buy closed their doors for Thanksgiving — a shift after decades-long trend of stores providing extended hours for holiday crowds, per the Los Angeles Times.

When announcing the 2022 decision to close for Thanksgiving Walmart U.S. chief executive John Furner told "Today" being open on the holiday was “a thing of the past” for the company.

When is Easter 2025?

Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 20, 2025.