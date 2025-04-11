In mid-March home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced plans to close all its stores on Easter for the sixth consecutive year.
Several retailers, including Target and Costco, are following suit with Easter day closures — a developing trend nicknamed “retail blackout.”
The intention behind Lowe’s decision to close for the Christian holiday is to “show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers,” a Lowe’s representative told ABC News.
“This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones,” the representative added.
The following stores will be closed on Easter, per USA Today.
- Target
- Costco
- Lowe’s
- T.J. Maxx
- Marshall’s
- HomeGoods
- Macy’s
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Belk
- Burlington
- Office Depot
- Office Max
These following retailers will remain open Easter Sunday, per RetailWire.
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Whole Foods
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Dollar Tree
The Easter “retail blackout” movement comes as part of a growing trend for retailers to close their doors and provide employees with a break during major national holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In 2022, a slew of major retailers including Walmart, Target and Best Buy closed their doors for Thanksgiving — a shift after decades-long trend of stores providing extended hours for holiday crowds, per the Los Angeles Times.
When announcing the 2022 decision to close for Thanksgiving Walmart U.S. chief executive John Furner told "Today" being open on the holiday was “a thing of the past” for the company.
When is Easter 2025?
Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 20, 2025.