Shake Shack is celebrating National Hamburger Month, according to a press release on May 1, 2025. Shake Shack, Burger King, Wendy's and other restaurants will have deals for National Hamburger Day on May 28.

Happy National Hamburger Day!

In honor of National Hamburger Day — which is celebrated annually on May 28 — several national restaurant chains across the country are celebrating with deals on hamburgers.

Here are some of the best National Hamburger Day deals from Wendy’s, Burger King and more.

Burger King

In honor of National Hamburger Day, Burger King is offering Royal Perks members a free hamburger when they make a purchase of $1 or more, per Today.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Receive 50% off any burger for takeout or delivery from Buffalo Wild Wings on National Hamburger Day when you use the code GOBURGER at checkout.

Dairy Queen

From now through Sunday, June 1, customers who order one Signature Stackburger at Dairy Queen can purchase a second for 99 cents. The offer is available to DQ Rewards members through the DQ app.

Friendly’s

Now through Saturday, May 31, join the Friendly’s Fan Club rewards program and receive a free Founder’s burger, Friendly’s announced via social media.

Red Robin

Red Robin is celebrating National Hamburger Day all month long with a sweepstakes to win free burgers for a year and over $20,000 in other prizes.

All Red Robin rewards members who purchase a burger and beverage on their account in May will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Anyone who signs up for the program in May will also be entered.

Shake Shack

In honor of National Hamburger month, Shake Shack is giving away free burgers.

Through Sunday, June 1, customers who spend a minimum of $10 can get a free Shake Shack single burger with the code BURGERMONTH, per a Shake Shack press release.

Smashburger

To celebrate, Smashburger is selling any single burger for $5.28. There is no minimum purchase required for the deal. Use the code JUST28 at checkout.

Wayback Burgers

Get all Wayback Burgers classic burgers for $5 on National Hamburger Day.

Each customer is limited to two $5 burgers each and must have a rewards account to access the deal, per a Wayback Burgers announcement on social media.

Wendy’s

For the second consecutive year, Wendy’s is giving out 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for National Hamburger Day, per USA Today. Customers must purchase another item to unlock the deal, which can be found in the Wendy’s app.

This deal is available through Sunday, June 1.