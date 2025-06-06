On Saturday, June 7, the Krispy Kreme brand will kick off “14 Days of Original Glazed,” featuring $9.99 dozens for Krispy Kreme Rewards members and offer 13-cent dozen BOGO on Friday the 13th.

Happy National Doughnut Day!

In honor of National Doughnut Day — which is celebrated annually on the first Friday in June — several doughnut chains across the country are celebrating with deals on free and discounted doughnuts.

Here are some of the best National Doughnut Day deals from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and more.

National Doughnut Day Deals 2025

Duck Doughnuts

At Duck Donuts, get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary, on National Doughnut Day, Duck Donuts announced on social media. Customers can also buy 6 cinnamon sugar donuts for $6.

Dunkin’ Donuts

For the 15th consecutive year, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverages, per a press release.

Honey Dew Doughnuts

In honor of National Doughnut Day, get a free doughnut with the purchase of any medium drink, as reported by USA Today.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day, followed by two more weeks of deals leading up to the first official day of summer on Friday, June 20.

On National Doughnut Day, all guests can purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 when they purchase any dozen at regular price, per Krispy Kreme press release.

Additionally, any guest can select one doughnut for free, no purchase necessary.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite days of the year to celebrate Krispy Kreme fans and how much they love and share our doughnuts, especially the Original Glazed,” Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer at Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

He added, “With summer on the horizon, when the Original Glazed will turn 88, we’re going to keep the celebration going every day until June 20.”

For 14 days — from Friday, June 6 through Saturday, June 20 — all Krispy Kreme rewards members can purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $9.99.

LaMar’s Donuts

LaMar’s is giving customers free glazed donuts at all locations, no purchase necessary, LaMar’s Donuts announced on social media.

Maverik and Kum & Go

On National Doughnut Day, members of Maverik’s Adventure Club and Kum & Go’s &Rewards can receive 50% off all doughnuts, per a press release from the chain gas stations.

Guests with Maverik’s Nitro card can get one free doughnut.

Tim Hortons

From now through Sunday, June 8, Tim Hortons is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a free doughnut of choice with the purchase of any drink, Tim Hortons announced on social media.

This deal is redeemable through the Tim Hortons app.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes

Only on National Doughnut Day, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get classic glazed doughnuts from 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes for 50-cents, per a press release.