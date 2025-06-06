The sun sets as a rainstorm blows over Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Moab was included on Forbes' list of the top 10 trending destinations for 2025.

As temperatures begin to rise, it’s time to start thinking about your summer travel plans.

Looking for some vacation inspiration this summer? From Moab to Perth, here’s what’s trending in summer travel this year.

Trending summer destinations

Whether you’re looking for good views or good food, here are some of the trending domestic and international locations this summer.

Domestic locations

Starting off close to home, Moab, Utah, and Sun Valley, Idaho, are on Forbes’ list of top 10 trending destinations for 2025.

Moab is closely located to a few of Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks, while Sun Valley, Idaho is a hot spot for trout fishing, whitewater rafting and more. Both of these domestic locations are perfect for anyone looking for some adventure, according to Forbes.

But others are looking for a different kind of adventure.

It seems that plenty of people are looking to visit Disney World or the beach as Orlando, Florida found a place on Kayak’s top five trending destinations.

Airbnb reported that fans of music artists are looking to travel to Houston, Texas for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour and Charlotte, North Carolina for Shakira’s stop on her tour.

International locations

As for popular international destinations, Kayak listed Japan, England, Italy and France as contenders on their top five 2025 summer locations.

Forbes also had Japan on their trending destinations list along with Australia, South Africa, Thailand, China, Greece and Brazil.

For sports games and more concerts, fans are also looking at some international travel to Perth, Australia for the State of Origin Rugby game, as well as Manchester, United Kingdom and Santiago, Chile for some concerts, according to Airbnb.

However, for some travelers, it isn’t so much about the scenery and culture but the food that really matters.

Airbnb found that Italy, Japan and Brazil are all food and scenery hot spots, but the Netherlands, Spain, India and Argentina are also trending destinations for foodies.

Overall summer travel trends

When it comes to some overall summer travel trends, USA Today reported that about 40% of Americans are choosing to save money by traveling domestically and 30% of Americans with children under 18 are staying close to home with some staycations.

And when getting to their destinations, Airbnb states that 43% of Americans are choosing to take a road trip instead of flying there.

If you’re looking for an excuse to travel abroad, Kayak found that international flights to Asia are 11% cheaper than last year. Meanwhile, flights to Europe are also down by 8% along with Africa being down 5%.

Overall, Kayak states that even though expenses are rising on various fronts, summer travel is giving everyone a break with “rare and meaningful savings.”