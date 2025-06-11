KEY POINTS Spinach topped the 2025 'Dirty Dozen' list of most pesticide-contaminated nonorganic fruits and vegetables.

'Clean 15' list includes 60% produce free from harmful pesticides.

Critics, including Alliance for Food and Farming, argue 'Dirty Dozen' list stokes erroneous consumer fears.

Spinach takes top dishonors in the 2025 “Dirty Dozen” list of nonorganic fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide contamination. The "2025 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce" is an annual report by the Environmental Working Group.

The group also on Wednesday released its “Clean 15″ list, noting 60% of those are “free from harmful pesticides.” Nine in 10 samples on the dirty list contained pesticide residue, the group said.

Per the news release, “The overall toxicity is one of four factors EWG used to assess pesticides on produce. To calculate the overall pesticide toxicity for produce, EWG compared the average concentration of pesticide detected on fruits and vegetables to toxicological reference values – levels below which health harms are not expected."

“The updated methodology reflects important aspects of pesticide exposure for people,” said Dayna de Montagnac, an EWG associate scientist. “Our research takes into account the potency of each chemical and can help shoppers reduce their overall pesticide burden.”

The list has been produced annually for decades, but is not without critics. The Alliance for Food and Farming, which represents organic and conventional produce farmers, sent out a news release noting that the “dirty dozen list recommendations cannot be substantiated.”

“There is growing concern about the impact of inaccurate safety fears becoming a barrier to increased consumption of produce,” the alliance said. “One peer-reviewed study found that when low-income consumers were exposed to ”Dirty Dozen" list messaging, they stated they were less likely to purchase any produce — organic or conventional."

Keep eating fruits and vegetables

Alexis Temkin, EWG vice president of science, told CNN the goal is not to get people to skip eating fruits and vegetables, which are important to a nutrient-rich diet. Rather, it’s to help families decide whether to buy organic versions of certain fruits or vegetables.

“The guide is there to help consumers eat a lot of fruits and vegetables while trying to reduce pesticide exposure,” Temkin said. “One of the things that a lot of peer-reviewed studies have shown over and over again (is) that when people switch to an organic diet from a conventional diet, you can really see measurable levels in the reduction of pesticide levels in the urine.”

The group said it analyzed 47 items to come up with the 12 it called most contaminated by pesticides. EWG also noted that the analysis didn’t include risk assessment, weighting all pesticides equally, nor did it “factor in the levels deemed acceptable by the EPA.”

The dirty dozen

Spinach Strawberries Kale, collard and mustard greens Grapes Peaches Cherries Nectarines Pears Apples Blackberries Blueberries Potatoes

The group said the average American eats about eight pounds of strawberries a year. Blackberries made their debut this year on the dirty dozen, as did potatoes, which are the “most consumed vegetable in the U.S.”

As for No. 1, according to EWG, “Spinach is a nutrient-rich vegetable, making it a staple for healthy eating. But it also has more pesticide residues by weight than any other type of produce — three-fourths of non-organic, or conventional samples are contaminated with a neurotoxic insecticide, permethrin, which is banned from use on food crops in Europe."

Related Why doctors are giving some patients prescriptions for food

EWG said it used tests conducted by the Department of Agriculture to rank the fruits and vegetables. It notes the most recent tests of spinach, however, were conducted in 2016. Asked if that was correct, an EWG spokesman reiterated for Deseret News the methodology in the report: “This year’s guide incorporates data from a total of more than 53,000 samples of 47 fruits and vegetables. EWG uses USDA data for non-organic samples of fruits and vegetables from the most recent sampling periods, which typically spans one to two years for each item. For example, to analyze residues on spinach, we used 1,295 samples the USDA collected between 2015 and 2016, as that’s the most recent data range for that type of produce.”

EWG also pointed out that most of the pesticides found on conventional spinach samples were “sanctioned as legal and safe” by the Environmental Protection Agency, but note that permethrin at high doses creates health risks, including increased chance of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children.

The clean 15

The items with the least amount of pesticide in the EWG report were:

Pineapples Sweet corn (fresh and frozen) Avocados Papaya Onion Sweet peas (frozen) Asparagus Cabbage Watermelon Cauliflower Bananas Mangoes Carrots Mushrooms Kiwi

Clean before you eat

The alliance reported that “the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Pesticide Data Program consistently finds that over 99% of foods sampled had residue levels well below EPA safety standards with 40% having no detectable residues at all."

Still, public health experts say fresh produce should be cleaned, including the fruits and vegetables that have peels that will not be consumed. Advice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safely consuming produce:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after handling fresh produce.

Cut away damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.

Rinse produce BEFORE you peel it. Otherwise, that knife could transfer contamination.

Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. You do not need to use soap.

Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub produce such as melons and zucchini.

Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel. That can remove even more bacteria.

Remove the outermost leaves of cabbage or lettuce, which are potentially exposed to more contamination.

The alliance said not to use soaps or detergents, which can create their own issues.