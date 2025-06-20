In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

With rising costs and inflation, paying more for breakfast is the name of the game, but $937.65 for a family of five is still stunning.

Earlier this week, a dad who goes by John “Rock and Roll” Tolkien on X shared his receipt from a “princess breakfast” at Disneyland with his family, and the cost almost had him do a spit take.

The receipt showed a total of $937.65 for the princess breakfast experience, including a $150 tip.

The internet reacts

The post quickly went viral and has earned 17 million views as of Friday. Responses on X have varied from empathetic parents, critical onlookers and those who were just genuinely curious about the family’s experience.

Despite the high cost and criticism, Tolkien provided several amusing comments making light of the situation, joking, “I’ll just take a gas station burrito & sugar-free Red Bull and hang onto the remaining… $930.″

What is the Disney princess breakfast?

According to Disney’s website, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures begins with guests being greeted by Disney princesses, followed by a photo opportunity on the private patio. The cost for this “fairytale morning” experience starts at $142 per person and includes a three-course breakfast with starters such as coconut cookies and cream chia parfait, lobster rolls, beignets, banana wraps and cornbread.

For the main course, kids are given the option of chicken and Mickey waffles or the house-made macaroni and cheese and bacon. Adults can choose from a menu of braised short ribs with balsamic cipollini onions, breakfast deviled eggs, scrambled eggs, maple turkey sausage with caramelized pears and figs or truffle macaroni and cheese and roasted rainbow carrots in a parsnip and celery root puree.

The final course is a “royal dessert” with options that range from vanilla cake pops, sorbet, chocolate cream puffs and pistachio macarons.

Affordable ways to feed your family at the ‘happiest place on Earth’

Here are a few meal options that still give your kids the magical kingdom experience without breaking the bank. Kids meals are under $10 and adult entrees range from $13-20, based on each menu.

Meal options

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Angry Dogs

Award Wieners

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Smokejumpers Grill

Carnation Cafe

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Alien Pizza Planet

Bengal Barbecue

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Corn Dog Castle

Snacks

Cozy Cone Motel (Snacks)

Poultry Palace

Edelweiss Snacks

Galactic Grill

Turkey Leg Carts

Churro Carts

The food scene is a significant part of the Disney experience, but feeding your entire family for every meal while keeping them full and energized can be challenging. A blog post on Undercover Tourist from 2024 offers budget-friendly tips and tricks for managing dining at Disneyland.

Suggestions include bringing your own snacks or meals, opting for shareable snacks Disney offers, choosing family meal locations and even using plastic bags to save leftovers, allowing families to enjoy the magic on a budget.