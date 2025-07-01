Jell-O waits for snackers in the office of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, during a constituent meet-and-greet on Wednesday, June 8, 2011, in Washington. Kraft Heinz announced plans to remove artificial dyes from its line of products — including green Jell-O.

Utah has enjoyed sunny skies this week, but the mood on the ground is not so bright, as Kraft Heinz announced plans to remove artificial dyes from its line of products — including the beloved, near-radioactive green Jell-O that has long defined the state’s cherished side dish.

On June 17, Kraft Heinz and General Mills unveiled plans to remove all additive food dyes from their products by 2027. They were joined by J.M. Smuckers and Nestle in complying with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to “make America healthy again,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.

With more and more companies removing food dye from their products, some consumers nationwide like that the artificial additives will be eliminated from their diet, while others are wondering what will happen to the visual appeal of their favorite colorful treats.

Here in Utah, concern is centered on one thing: green Jell-O.

The food dyes facing removal

The Food and Drug Administration says food dyes are added into certain products to make them appealing and informative, with the color helping consumers identify flavors on sight.

While the synthetic dyes have little impact on the taste, they do impact the appearance. According to a recent article published by York Daily Record, “natural dyes are less shelf-stable than artificial ones, some food products may look different after the proposed switch.”

The FDA is taking steps to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes, known as Citrus Red 2, Orange B, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2 and Red 3 from all U.S. food products and replacing them with natural alternatives.

Melissa Wright, a food safety expert from Virginia Tech, noted that the change is happening now as “there is growing research that links synthetic food dyes to hyperactivity in children. Red 3 was recently banned after studies linked it to cancer in lab rats. And there’s a general push from some political groups to clean up food in the U.S.”

Utah’s favorite jiggly treat and cultural icon

In a contest of which state eats the most Jell-O per capita, a quick Google search will show that Utah is the lone shining star.

Christopher Bowen splashes jello as he tries to find a numbered lime. Contestants gathered Friday, March 15, 2013, at Bullfrog Spas in Bluffdale for the annual K-Bull 93 St. Patrick's Day Green Jell-O Jump. The contestants were jumping for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Taylor Swift concert. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The florescent green gelatin became Utah’s official snack in 2001, just before the state hosted the 2002 Olympic Games. The same Olympic Games featured a collectible green Jell-O souvenir pin to commemorate the state’s first Olympics, highlighting the beloved side dish.

Like it or not, like fry sauce, Jell-O is part of Utah’s DNA. Losing Jell-O would be like France losing its baguettes or Chicago losing its deep dish.

In the early days of naming what would become the Utah Mammoth, options like Blizzard, Yeti and Outlaws dominated — but for a moment, a cheeky petition gave rise to a wobblier contender: the Utah Green Jell-Os.

@jello When we heard Utah was getting a hockey team, we knew one name would be perfect: the Utah Green Jell-Os! We are the Official State Snack after all. Leave a 🟢 in our comments, @ your friends, or share if you agree! ♬ original sound - jello

While Jell-O might not make an appearance at family or community gatherings as frequently as it once did, it is still a culturally significant side dish (or dessert, depending on who you ask).

Gelatin has long been valued simply for just existing — it isn’t necessarily bad or good for you, it just is. In the 20th century, meals were hard to come by and as big Utah families had many mouths to feed, Jell-O provided an affordable and fun way to satisfy a sweet tooth and feed the whole family.

The 1964 slogan, “There’s always room for Jell-O,” promoted it as a light dessert that families could enjoy after any meal.

The look of dye-free Jell-O

No one can know just what the future holds for the vibrancy of green Jell-O. Nonetheless, Utahns today can tell future generations, “Back in my day, if your Jell‑O didn’t glow in the dark, you weren’t making it right."