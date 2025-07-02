The Television Tower silhouettes in the sunset on a day with hot summer weather in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Spain and England just experienced their hottest June on record. Western Europe is sweltering under an abrasive heat wave that began Monday and is expected to continue in certain areas into the weekend.

How hot is it?

Regions across Europe have been placed on red alert at different points during the heat, with alerts fluctuating depending on the evolving weather conditions, according to news reports.

While much of Western Europe is suffering from extreme heat, some in Ireland seem to be keeping cool.

In London, temperatures rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) during the first day of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Monday. While such temperatures are common in regions like Texas or southern Utah, they are extremely unusual for London locals, making the heat particularly intense. It was the hottest opening day in tournament history, according to The Associated Press. The average temperature in June for London is 71 degrees.

Temperatures in Paris were forecast to reach 104 on Tuesday, per AP. Due to the safety concerns brought on by the extreme temperatures, the summit of the Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors until Thursday.

In Versailles, a 10-year-old American girl collapsed in the courtyard while visiting the Palace of Versailles, and died despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, per BBC. More than 300 people have been given emergency care due to heat-related issues, with two other reported fatalities.

In Italy, 21 cities were placed under a “red” alert warning by the Health Ministry, signaling potential negative effects on healthy individuals and others in the emergency weather conditions, per BBC. In some regions, restrictions were instituted on outdoor work, according to AP.

In Spain, temperatures reached 108, while a wildfire in the Catalonia region continues to blaze. Two farmers have lost their lives to the flames near Coscó, according to BBC.

A man takes advantage of the shade of a palm tree to protect himself from the sun while hydrating himself by drinking water, on a hot day at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. | Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press

Relief is expected for some regions as cooler temperatures and potential thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.

Spain and Italy’s high temperatures are expected to persist through Thursday, while in areas like Paris and Germany, temperatures are falling with thunderstorms expected, per Euronews.

People visit a public pool in Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot day, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Michael Probst, Associated Press

BBC reported that United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk cautioned that the recent heat wave was a warning sign that climate change adaptation is needed. He was joined by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who posted on X, “The planet is getting hotter & more dangerous — no country is immune. We need more ambitious #ClimateAction now."

How individuals are keeping cool

While methods for coping with the stifling heat have varied — from always carrying water and wearing light clothing and sunglasses to dipping in a fountain and walking on smaller side streets to stay in the shade — the Netherlands might have found the most entertaining solution.

Local firefighters turned their hoses on Tuesday evening and invited local residents to cool down with a water fight, per AP.