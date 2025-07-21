Rozlind Rindlesbach, 2, tries to help pull luggage off the carouse at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Dreading those long airport security lines with kids? Relief is coming as the Transportation Security Administration is rolling out new initiatives to help families and military members breeze through checkpoints faster.

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the “Families on the Fly” campaign at a news conference at Nashville International Airport, as reported by NBC News.

New lanes dedicated to families

“This means that when families come into our airports and enter our TSA security checkpoints, they will have dedicated lanes specific for families,” Noem said.

Noem continued, “they’ll be expanded areas that will give them the benefit of recognizing that they have children with them, and will help make sure that we have the ability to take care of them and their families as they go through this expedited process with their kiddos.”

This initiative is “designed to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience,” per TSA.

The announcement included benefits for families, including: dedicated family lanes, discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families.

Which airports have these lanes available?

The “Families on the Fly” program was piloted in Orlando given its close location to Disney World, Noem announced, and the program will continue to be rolled out in areas where families often travel with small children.

Current airports participating in this initiative include Orlando International and Charlotte-Douglas international.

The TSA press release detailed plans for future airports to have the “Families on the Fly” program, which include: Charleston International Airport, Jacksonville International, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Additional airports will be added to the program in coming months.

Other initiatives made by TSA

Earlier this summer, TSA launched “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease,” creating expedited access for military members in TSA PreCheck lanes at airports near major military bases. Service members and their families now enjoy dedicated screening lanes or front-of-line privileges, reducing wait times.

More changes may be coming

These family and military initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve the airport experience. At the beginning of July, TSA also announced passengers would no longer need to remove their shoes during screening at certain checkpoints, another move aimed at reducing wait times and hassle.

Noem has also hinted at a potential change in the amount of liquid allowed in carry on luggage.

“The liquids, I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” Noem said. “We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it’s still as safe,” as reported by NBC News.

The current TSA guidance for passengers to carry liquid on the plane is in travel-sized containers 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item in a carry-on bag. Containers larger than the 3.4 ounce guideline must be placed in checked baggage. Exceptions are made for medications or “infant and child nourishments.”