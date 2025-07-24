The Valley of the Gods was named No. 4 on the Best Places to Camp in the Mountain Region in 2025 by The Dyrt.

Two Utah campsites received quite the honor this summer.

The Valley of the Gods campsite in Mexican Hat, and the Dark Sky RV Park & Campground in Kanab, each landed a spot in the best places to camp in the mountain region by The Dyrt.

The Dyrt is a camping app, and the only one to include all state and national park campgrounds, RV parks, glamping and free campsites in one location.

Camping in Utah

Utah is “one of the most epic states in the country for camping,” The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long told the Deseret News.

The Beehive State is home to over 7,000 campsites, according to Utah.com.

“We could actually make Utah its own region if we wanted to have the locations pick,” Long said. “You have everything from the classic Arches National Park to these super nice RV locations.”

Valley of the Gods

On Valley of the Gods, Long said, “It’s incredible. It’s just like towering formations and this, like open desert landscape area. And at night, there’s no light pollution out there. So the skies in the evening are just unbelievable.”

Valley of the Gods was ranked No. 4 on the list and is situated in Bears Ears National Monument. With a 17-mile loop, there are multiple pull-off sites suitable for tents and RVs for campers to choose from for the night.

What makes it great, according to a release from The Dyrt: “It’s an otherworldly and captivating dispersed camping experience amidst towering sandstone formations and expansive desert landscapes.”

What The Dyrt campers said: “So beautiful. Plenty of dispersed sites. Even on a Friday at 5pm! Sacred. Reverent. Be respectful of this beautiful land!” — Jessica C

Dark Sky RV Park & Campground

On Dark Sky RV Park & Campground, Long said, “It’s one of the very few campgrounds that was on the list last year as well. So it’s a hit. It’s pretty awesome. I mean, it’s 40 acres of just untouched like sage brush everywhere. The sunsets are amazing. And you got good Wi Fi, you got good cell service.”

The campground came in at No. 8 on the list and is nearby national parks like Zion and Bryce Canyon, and has multiple amenities for campers like 18 full-hookup RV sites, modern bathhouses, WiFi, a market and even a zipline.

What makes it great, according to a release from The Dyrt: Dark Sky RV Park & Campground is a luxurious and tranquil desert retreat with superb amenities and stunning vistas. Situated on 40 acres of untouched sagebrush, guests are treated to unobstructed views of the Red Cliffs, Vermilion Cliffs and the Kaibab Plateau.

What The Dyrt’s campers said: “Dark Sky Campground provides a unique camping experience from the start of your stay to the end. The owners have thought each detail through.” — Susan G

What camping can offer

Camping offers a means to truly get away from it all and escape in nature. Long said people often feel pressure to make it into this big, adventurous and challenging endeavor, but he thinks there’s nothing wrong with getting out in nature while still being comfortable.

“What’s really important is when you come back from that weekend, did you get grounded? Do you come back with a little bit of a different perspective, a little bit of a catch your breath? And that’s the most important thing. We want people to experience.”