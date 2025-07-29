Visitors recreate at the base of Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Utah County is seeking to obtain federal land at the base of Bridal Veil Falls.

A family bike ride on the Provo River Parkway Trail hit a chokepoint at Bridal Veil Falls on a hot Saturday in July.

Dozens of people congregated on and around a narrow, makeshift footbridge where the cascading water pools at the bottom. Some climbed on water-soaked loose rocks at the base of the falls. Runners, walkers and cyclists jostled for a lane on the path. Kids splashed in the pond or cooled their feet. Others indiscriminately threw rocks into the pool. Families posed for pictures.

While people have always gathered at that spot to admire the spectacular waterfall in Provo Canyon, it has become more jumbled since an avalanche wiped out a wider bridge in 2023. Bike-pedestrian collisions are common and injuries and even deaths occur on unsanctioned trails up to the falls.

Visitors recreate at the base of the falls at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The area lacks amenities that would make visiting the popular attraction more pleasant — and more safe.

Utah County hopes to change that.

But first it must obtain the land around the viewing area next to the Provo River that is owned by the U.S. Forest Service. The county commission initially proposed to swap county land near Vivian Park further up the canyon for federal property at Bridal Veil Falls.

That proposal, however, now appears off the table. Rather than a trade, the Forest Service would convey nearly 39 acres to the county without getting anything in return, which would require congressional approval. Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, is working on legislation to facilitate the conveyance, according to the county.

Several requests to the Forest Service and Kennedy’s office for more information about the proposed land deal were acknowledged but no details were provided.

A conceptual rendering shows the Utah County Commission's ideas for the land near the base of Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. | Utah County Commission

Enhancement plans

“It’s become very busy,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran. “One of the main reasons we’re even doing this is to remove bike traffic from the base of the falls so there’s no conflict between bikers and viewers and pedestrians.”

Brad Huber, of Orem, walks his bike across the bridge at the base of the falls at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Last year, the county proposed building a bridge to keep cyclists and pedestrians separate but Beltran said the Forest Service rejected the idea. That led to the county seeking to obtain the land.

“We are better stewards of our natural resources and amenities than somebody in Washington, D.C., so that’s what kicked off the discussion of the swap,” he said.

Should the county secure the property, it plans to build a pavilion with picnic tables, improve the trails and build a separate path for cyclists. The pavilions would be built to minimize damage and allow for less expensive rebuilding in the event of an avalanche, Beltran said.

A conceptual rendering shows the Utah County Commission's ideas for the land near the base of Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. | Utah County Commission

The steep gravel trail leading to the lower falls would be widened and paved. The existing gravel path can be treacherous, leading to injuries from falls and falling rock that require emergency services.

Beltran estimated the cost of the project at $4 million to $5 million, which would be paid for out of the county’s transient room tax. Beltran said the county would hold public hearings to finalize the plan.

A conceptual rendering shows the Utah County Commission's ideas for the land near the base of Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. | Utah County Commission

Bridal Veil Falls through the years

What to do at the base of the 607-foot-tall double cataract waterfall has been the subject of debate and some controversy since an avalanche wiped out a family-owned attraction nearly 30 years ago.

Back then, an aerial tram house, gift shop and railroad caboose snack shop occupied the area. The tram took visitors, 1,288 feet up to the Eagle’s Nest Lodge and Restaurant perched on a cliff overlooking the falls. The restaurant closed but the lodge was a venue for special events, wedding receptions and dances.

The massive snow slide on New Year’s Day in 1996 severely damaged the buildings, pushed the train car into Provo River and destroyed a bridge over the river. The owners didn’t rebuild and the splintered remains were eventually removed. They put the property up for sale for $1.7 million in the late 1990s but potential private deals fell through and federal, state and local government agencies weren’t interested or didn’t have the money.

In 2015, Utah County decided to buy the falls and some land around it from the owners for $2.4 million. It didn’t include the Forest Service property it’s now trying to obtain.

Roselyn Grill, 6, of Orem, stands on a rock with her mother’s dog, Timon, as they play at the base of the falls at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Saturday, July 19, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

County officials have turned down offers to buy the land, including one in 2020 from a Utah businessman who wanted to rebuild the tram and lodge at the top, including a helipad, as well as a base station and parking lot. He sued the county but the lawsuit was dismissed.

Two years later, county commission approved an easement for its property around the landmark. It designated Utah Open Lands as stewards to preserve and protect the land. The Provo City Council supported the easement to prevent private development at Bridal Veil Falls.

The Utah Legislature also became involved, appropriating $1.2 million in 2021 for a feasibility study and improvements to the area. In 2022, it designated the waterfall as a state monument to be managed by the county.

In January 2023, an avalanche covered the entire base of the falls, pushed snow onto U.S. 189 and dammed the river. It also buried a foot bridge that served as a gathering spot where the falls pool at the bottom. Crews removed the debris and constructed the narrow bridge that there’s today.