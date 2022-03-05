Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Health
The mental health crisis that’s tormenting American teens
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
By Lois M. Collins
NRA_target_lincoln_online_f.jpg
Politics
Inside the NRA’s high-caliber influence
By Matthew J. Lacombe
Peaked_lead_art.jpg
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
By Heather Hansman
carlos_wizard_martins_cover.jpg
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
rat_website_illustration.jpg
Perspective
Perspective: The beauty of an old clock in a fast-paced world
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
By Gene Weingarten
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Ted_Koppel_Cover.jpg
The West
Could the rural West’s ‘culture of self-reliance’ help it survive the next imminent disaster?
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
By Ted Koppel
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Two_Cultures_Tonga_Utah.jpg
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Climate_Migration_Magazine_Cover.jpg
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
CHARLES_KOCH_wesbite_illustration.jpg
Perspective
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
Perspective
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP20311713664605.jpg
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
New_culture_war_morrene_.jpg
Politics
Schools are the new battleground in the culture wars. Could it define the midterms?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
black_history_month_cobb_f.jpg
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
picture_man_lead.jpg
Culture
Uncovering the stories of 88,000 photo negatives left behind
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
By Berkley Hudson
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
LQBTQ_Religion_Survey_Website_illustration_2.jpg
Perspective
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Wallace_f2.jpg
Culture
Sundance Institute leader talks diversity and the power of independent films
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nichols_cover_f.jpg
Politics
You — yes you — might be a bad citizen
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
By Tom Nichols
Jan 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Sinema_ill_f.jpg
Politics
Kyrsten Sinema refused to support filibuster reform. What is her end game?
The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 13, 2022 2:31 p.m. MST
Angela_Dunn_option_f.jpg
Coronavirus
What COVID-19 revealed about leadership
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dr. Angela Dunn has learned a lot about leadership and healing.
By Benoit Morenne
Jan 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_884637.jpg
Q&A
How a cancer survivor turned a bad diagnosis into life-changing work
Multiple myeloma survivor Jenny Ahlstrom says she finds healing through serving others.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 26, 2021 10 p.m. MST
French_Trump_r1.jpg
Politics
Is Eric Zemmour the next Trump ... of France?
This right-wing TV personality could become France’s hottest presidential candidate.
By Benoit Morenne
Dec 20, 2021 10 p.m. MST
DN_2022_changemakers_lead_image_f.jpg
The West
Our list of leaders, artists, adventurers and entrepreneurs who will change the West in 2022
These leaders, artists, adventurers and entrepreneurs will change the region in 2022.
By Benoit Morenne and Sofia Jeremias
Dec 13, 2021 10 p.m. MST
reconciliation_red_f.jpg
Q&A
Broken families, reunited
Bringing an estranged family together takes time and care. But experts say it’s possible.
By Lois M. Collins
Dec 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST
bad_news_f.jpg
Q&A
How the media lost touch with America
American journalism is in crisis. The economics are grim, driven by the failure of ad revenue, the demise of print and the dramatic reinvention of the information marketplace.
By Chad Nielsen
Dec 6, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Jasperson_lead.jpg
Culture
Inside Thayne Jasperson and Broadway’s return
Broadway’s return sparks unique joy. Just ask Thayne Jasperson from “Hamilton.”
By Ethan Bauer
Dec 1, 2021 10 p.m. MST
ode_to_christmas_card.jpg
Culture
Do Christmas cards still matter?
Does the holiday tradition of sending Christmas cards still fulfill a valuable social role?
By Ethan Bauer
Nov 29, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Astrid Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University, speaks about the Wasatch Innovation Network during a press conference.
Q&A
A college president talks diversity and mental health
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shares her thoughts on the college experience and making higher education more inclusive.
By Lois M. Collins
Nov 12, 2021 10 p.m. MST
red_jacket.jpg
The West
How these wild horses are transforming inmates
The Wyoming Honor Farm is transforming both wild horses and incarcerated men.
By Lauren Steele
Nov 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
restaurant_resignation_boise.gif
Business
Beating the ‘great resignation’ at a family business in Idaho
The Jalapeño’s Bar and Grill in Boise may hold the key to keeping staff during a public health crisis and the “great resignation.”
By Benoit Morenne
Nov 9, 2021 10 p.m. MST
American_Peasants_f.jpg
Perspective
America’s 21st century ‘peasants’
More than half of Americans have less than $1,000 in the bank. Here’s why that matters.
By Victor Davis Hanson
Nov 8, 2021 10 p.m. MST
basement.jpg
U.S. & World
Escape from Afghanistan
The longest war in American history is over. For two decades we fought an enemy in one of the poorest countries in the world, and we lost, a lot.
By Scott Carrier
Nov 5, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
mail_it_in.jpg
Politics
Why is one red state bucking the trend on voting by mail?
Vote by mail is popular in Utah. So why are other conservative states trying to curb it?
By Sofia Jeremias
Nov 3, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
elephant_snake.jpg
Perspective
Why the GOP shouldn’t want Trump to run again in 2024
Infighting among Republicans has become openly hostile. Can the party of Lincoln fight a path forward?
By Miles Taylor
Nov 1, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
50_river_above.jpg
Perspective
Hiking, biking and canoeing my way out of a midlife crisis
I’m 50, and no, I won’t live forever. But I want to keep my focus on what still lies ahead.
By Matt Crossman
Oct 29, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
H_R_McMaster_web_f.jpg
Q&A
Why H.R. McMaster thinks Biden’s foreign policy is putting the country in danger
The word “surrender” is rarely used to describe American foreign policy. Yet that is how H.R. McMaster characterizes our Afghanistan withdrawal.
By Hal Boyd
Oct 27, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP21117458293960.jpg
Coronavirus
Failed lessons from past pandemics
Historian and Stanford professor Niall Ferguson writes about the lessons we failed to learn from past pandemics.
By Niall Ferguson
Oct 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
usethis.jpg
Family
How this Oklahoma ranch is using nuclear families to upend the foster care system
Most often sibling groups are either separated or tend to languish in foster care. Peppers Ranch is changing that.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Oct 24, 2021 10:24 p.m. MDT
Schmigadoon_Photo_010608.jpg
Culture
They created ‘Despicable Me,’ ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ What’s next?
The show’s greatest power isn’t in its charming homage to musical theater tropes. It’s found instead in what it has to say about love, about honesty and about openness to growth and change.
By Ethan Bauer
Oct 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
under_one_roof_Illustration_michelle_duRbano.jpg
Faith
Can I raise my children to be both Jewish and Muslim?
Data from Pew Research Center shows interfaith marriages are becoming more common.
By Mya Jaradat
Oct 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
kids_internet_hannah_decker.jpg
Culture
The ethics of sharing your children on social media
Many parents create a digital footprint for their children from the first post of their baby’s ultrasound.
By Ethan Bauer
Oct 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
electric_cars_the_west.jpg
The West
Is the West too wild for electric cars?
As interest in electric vehicles grows, the infrastructure needed to support these cars and trucks is lagging behind.
By Sofia Jeremias
Oct 13, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
lonliness_story.jpg
Perspective
Why are American men so lonely?
One study found that in terms of damage to your health, loneliness was the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
By Sonora Jha
Oct 12, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Caldwell_Idaho_Lopez.jpg
The West
These Western cities are booming — but they’re also experiencing growing pains
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Its leaders and residents say that’s not always a good thing.
By Benoit Morenne
Oct 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
valley.jpg
The West
The problem with allowing Western land to go to the highest bidder
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
By Heather Hansman
Oct 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
balance_Deseret_magazine_.jpg
Family
How parents are (still) balancing homeschool and work
A silver lining of the prolonged pandemic might just be the way it rapidly reprioritized life choices toward the essentials — especially family.
By Bethany Mandel
Oct 4, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_762702.jpg
Q&A
A life centered around hope
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.
By Lois M. Collins
Oct 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
