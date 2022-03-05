Magazine
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dr. Angela Dunn has learned a lot about leadership and healing.
Multiple myeloma survivor Jenny Ahlstrom says she finds healing through serving others.
This right-wing TV personality could become France’s hottest presidential candidate.
These leaders, artists, adventurers and entrepreneurs will change the region in 2022.
Bringing an estranged family together takes time and care. But experts say it’s possible.
American journalism is in crisis. The economics are grim, driven by the failure of ad revenue, the demise of print and the dramatic reinvention of the information marketplace.
Broadway’s return sparks unique joy. Just ask Thayne Jasperson from “Hamilton.”
Does the holiday tradition of sending Christmas cards still fulfill a valuable social role?
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Is the cost of making snow at ski resorts worth the price?
How to survive a holiday gathering when your daughter invites Karl Marx to the party.
600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. News coverage likely impacts who is found.
The new owner of Utah’s NBA franchise wants to rebrand the state. But can Ryan Smith remake the Beehive State while preserving what makes it distinct?
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shares her thoughts on the college experience and making higher education more inclusive.
The Wyoming Honor Farm is transforming both wild horses and incarcerated men.
The Jalapeño’s Bar and Grill in Boise may hold the key to keeping staff during a public health crisis and the “great resignation.”
More than half of Americans have less than $1,000 in the bank. Here’s why that matters.
The longest war in American history is over. For two decades we fought an enemy in one of the poorest countries in the world, and we lost, a lot.
Vote by mail is popular in Utah. So why are other conservative states trying to curb it?
Infighting among Republicans has become openly hostile. Can the party of Lincoln fight a path forward?
I’m 50, and no, I won’t live forever. But I want to keep my focus on what still lies ahead.
The word “surrender” is rarely used to describe American foreign policy. Yet that is how H.R. McMaster characterizes our Afghanistan withdrawal.
Historian and Stanford professor Niall Ferguson writes about the lessons we failed to learn from past pandemics.
Most often sibling groups are either separated or tend to languish in foster care. Peppers Ranch is changing that.
The show’s greatest power isn’t in its charming homage to musical theater tropes. It’s found instead in what it has to say about love, about honesty and about openness to growth and change.
Data from Pew Research Center shows interfaith marriages are becoming more common.
Many parents create a digital footprint for their children from the first post of their baby’s ultrasound.
As interest in electric vehicles grows, the infrastructure needed to support these cars and trucks is lagging behind.
One study found that in terms of damage to your health, loneliness was the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Its leaders and residents say that’s not always a good thing.
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
A silver lining of the prolonged pandemic might just be the way it rapidly reprioritized life choices toward the essentials — especially family.
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.