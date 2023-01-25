By believing in progress during our country’s gloomiest times, we can sustain the American story.
Originalism teaches that the Constitution’s meaning is fixed at the point it was ratified.
The U.S. Constitution has been a model for a worldview that’s now under threat.
The nation’s well-being must be valued over personal interests.
Can America’s cold civil war be resolved?
An elegy for a shrinking class of thinkers.
A proposed lithium mine in rural northern Nevada has created unlikely alliances as efforts to address climate change clash with the impacts of mining.
Fifty years ago, a police shooting set in motion a decades-long chase across the American West.
Experts disagree on how private wildlife parks like Idaho’s Bear World affect animal life.
Our personal indulgences at the airport aren’t a secret. They’re a design.
The Constitution is a covenant, says Denise Posse-Blanco Lindberg, who served as a judge for Utah’s Third District Court for 16 years.