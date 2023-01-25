Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
July/August 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
Perspective
The moral utility of history
By believing in progress during our country’s gloomiest times, we can sustain the American story.
By Jon Meacham
Perspective
Our inspired Constitution
By Dallin H. Oaks
Politics
Inside John Roberts’ uncomfortable place in the conservative world
By Sarah Isgur
Also in this issue
Perspective
Don’t know what constitutional originalism is? Well, it isn’t partisan
Originalism teaches that the Constitution’s meaning is fixed at the point it was ratified.
By Stephanie Barclay
Perspective
The U.S. Constitution: The document that changed the world
The U.S. Constitution has been a model for a worldview that’s now under threat.
By Justin Collings
Perspective
Civic charity: 6 times we got it right
The nation’s well-being must be valued over personal interests.
By Thomas B. Griffith
Perspective
Why America’s cold civil war was decades in the making
Can America’s cold civil war be resolved?
By Charles R. Kesler
Culture
Will the last public intellectual in America please turn out the lights?
An elegy for a shrinking class of thinkers.
By Jennifer Graham
InDepth
The rise of electric vehicles is disrupting life in a small Western community
A proposed lithium mine in rural northern Nevada has created unlikely alliances as efforts to address climate change clash with the impacts of mining.
By Sofia Jeremias
The West
Working remotely ... wherever you park
Inside the freewheeling life of the digital nomad.
By Sofia Jeremias
The West
Family, identity and one of the longest manhunts in U.S. history
Fifty years ago, a police shooting set in motion a decades-long chase across the American West.
By Ciara O’Rourke
The West
Does it help or hurt animals when humans get up close and personal?
Experts disagree on how private wildlife parks like Idaho’s Bear World affect animal life.
By Erica Evans
Culture
Do you really need that Cinnabon? Airports are set up to make you think so
Our personal indulgences at the airport aren’t a secret. They’re a design.
By Fendi Wang
Politics
Her journey from Cuban refugee to BYU grad to American judge
The Constitution is a covenant, says Denise Posse-Blanco Lindberg, who served as a judge for Utah’s Third District Court for 16 years.
By Erica Evans